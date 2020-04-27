Sandwich Triangle – Riposte // 25.04.2020

TRACKLIST :

Michael Garriso – The distance from here

Ella Fitzgerald & Louis Armstrong – Summertime

Bongo Gene Campbell – Skyjack

Tim Maia – Nobody can live forever

Camille Sprann Hildevert – Soprann aux Antilles

Fleedwood Mac – Before the beginning

Les Flechettes – Tout l’Amour est en toi

Les Surfs – Reste avec moi

Count Osie and His Band – Back to Africa

Los Black Stars and Gabriel Romero – Violencia

Altin Gun – Derdimi Dokersem

Gil Scott Heron – John Coltrane and Lady Day

Brigitte Fontaine – Je suis indaptée

Taana Gardner – When you touch me

The Rolling Stones – Under my thumb

Roxy Music – Take achance with me

Akabu – Feel so good

Pierre Vassiliu – En vadrouille à Montpellier

Aldorande – Beauty Island

Blues Trottoir – Un soir de pluie

Love – Emotion

Telepathic- We are telepathic

Ace Of Base – All that she wants

Primal Scream – Come together

Give me your love

Hysteric – Tuareg

Prince – Sign O the times

Doc Gyneco – Dans ma rue

LoudE – Pandemonium

Tim Maia – Do leme ao pontal

The Alan Parsons Project – I robot

Jan Hammer – Crockett’s theme Dub remixed rerecording by Ben Liebrand

James Mason – I want your love

Tim Maia – Rational Culture

Marvin Gaye – Sexual healing