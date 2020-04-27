Sandwich Triangle – Riposte // 25.04.2020

TRACKLIST :
Michael Garriso – The distance from here
Ella Fitzgerald & Louis Armstrong – Summertime
Bongo Gene Campbell – Skyjack
Tim Maia – Nobody can live forever
Camille Sprann Hildevert – Soprann aux Antilles
Fleedwood Mac – Before the beginning
Les Flechettes – Tout l’Amour est en toi
Les Surfs – Reste avec moi
Count Osie and His Band – Back to Africa
Los Black Stars and Gabriel Romero – Violencia
Altin Gun – Derdimi Dokersem
Gil Scott Heron – John Coltrane and Lady Day
Brigitte Fontaine – Je suis indaptée
Taana Gardner – When you touch me
The Rolling Stones – Under my thumb
Roxy Music – Take achance with me
Akabu – Feel so good
Pierre Vassiliu – En vadrouille à Montpellier
Aldorande – Beauty Island
Blues Trottoir – Un soir de pluie
Love – Emotion
Telepathic- We are telepathic
Ace Of Base – All that she wants
Primal Scream – Come together
Give me your love
Hysteric – Tuareg
Prince – Sign O the times
Doc Gyneco – Dans ma rue
LoudE – Pandemonium
Tim Maia – Do leme ao pontal
The Alan Parsons Project – I robot
Jan Hammer – Crockett’s theme Dub remixed rerecording by Ben Liebrand
James Mason – I want your love
Tim Maia – Rational Culture
Marvin Gaye – Sexual healing