Sandwich Triangle – Albane Chaar // 29.02.2020

Deux heures de pot pourri musical pour clôturer un mois de Saint-Valentin, passé avec ou sans Valentin(e), Michel(le) ou René(e). Un peu d’amour, parfois désenchanté, raconté dans différentes langues mais sans mièvreries. Y’aura pas que ça, donc rendez-vous sur Radio Campus de 20h à 22h pour une dernière balade avant les giboulées.
TRACKLIST :
Akira Rabelais – 1382 wyclif gen. ii. 7
Giuliano Sorgini – Penelope
Hikaru Hayashi – L’ile Neu
Hoàng Oanh – Tựa Cánh Bèo Trôi
Egg – Fugue In D Minor
Taeko Onuki – Labyrinth
Drumming Birds – Boat Song Pt.2
Zelia Barbosa – Funeral do Lavrador
Baggelis Pitsiladis – Thusia
Rajaa Mohammed – Shwaiyech min arth miknaas
Ihssan Al Munzer – Douaa Al Fajer
The Lollipops – Naked When You Come
Anne Clark – Short Story
Ventre de Biche – L’air est glacé
Dary – Chez Idhem
Psalm One – I Got Time (incomplete)
IILUXIIMORD – La Base Est Instable
John T. Gast – Snakin
Full Quantic Pass – Joris, Remplacant
Lastrack – Commandant fried chicken
Little Simz – 3000x (feat. Chuck20 & Josh Arcé)
ESG – Talk It
Anne Clark – Lover’s Audition
Barbara – Je ne sais pas
Girma Bèyènè – Ewnèt Yèt Lagegnesh
Hamza El Din – Mwashah
Park Jiha – When I Think Of Her
Najat Al Saghira – Ana bashak el bahr
Dorothy Ashby – Come Live With Me
Pink Floyd – The Grand Vizier’s Garden Party Part Three – Exit
Googoosh – Man Aamadeh-am
Zouzou – Tu fais partie du passé
Inti illimani – La Partida
Dictaphone – Maelbeek
Yanti Bersaudara – Lembur Kuring
Colleen – Going Forth By Day
Omayma El Khalil – Asfour (reprise par papa)
Dominique Guiot – Les Émigrants De La Mer
Sister Carol – Love in the Morning