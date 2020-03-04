Sandwich Triangle – Albane Chaar // 29.02.2020

Deux heures de pot pourri musical pour clôturer un mois de Saint-Valentin, passé avec ou sans Valentin(e), Michel(le) ou René(e). Un peu d’amour, parfois désenchanté, raconté dans différentes langues mais sans mièvreries. Y’aura pas que ça, donc rendez-vous sur Radio Campus de 20h à 22h pour une dernière balade avant les giboulées.

TRACKLIST :

Akira Rabelais – 1382 wyclif gen. ii. 7

Giuliano Sorgini – Penelope

Hikaru Hayashi – L’ile Neu

Hoàng Oanh – Tựa Cánh Bèo Trôi

Egg – Fugue In D Minor

Taeko Onuki – Labyrinth

Drumming Birds – Boat Song Pt.2

Zelia Barbosa – Funeral do Lavrador

Baggelis Pitsiladis – Thusia

Rajaa Mohammed – Shwaiyech min arth miknaas

Ihssan Al Munzer – Douaa Al Fajer

The Lollipops – Naked When You Come

Anne Clark – Short Story

Ventre de Biche – L’air est glacé

Dary – Chez Idhem

Psalm One – I Got Time (incomplete)

IILUXIIMORD – La Base Est Instable

John T. Gast – Snakin

Full Quantic Pass – Joris, Remplacant

Lastrack – Commandant fried chicken

Little Simz – 3000x (feat. Chuck20 & Josh Arcé)

ESG – Talk It

Anne Clark – Lover’s Audition

Barbara – Je ne sais pas

Girma Bèyènè – Ewnèt Yèt Lagegnesh

Hamza El Din – Mwashah

Park Jiha – When I Think Of Her

Najat Al Saghira – Ana bashak el bahr

Dorothy Ashby – Come Live With Me

Pink Floyd – The Grand Vizier’s Garden Party Part Three – Exit

Googoosh – Man Aamadeh-am

Zouzou – Tu fais partie du passé

Inti illimani – La Partida

Dictaphone – Maelbeek

Yanti Bersaudara – Lembur Kuring

Colleen – Going Forth By Day

Omayma El Khalil – Asfour (reprise par papa)

Dominique Guiot – Les Émigrants De La Mer

Sister Carol – Love in the Morning