Safe Travel #36 – Bluntsman & Pohy Selection // 05.05.20

Cette émission est consacrée aux nouveautés du mois en Reggae, Dub et Drum & Bass !
Sélection musicale (Artiste : Titre du Morceau // Label) :
Inna De Yard ft. Horace Andy : Skyrarlking // Chapter Two
Zion Train ft. Brother Culture : Political Friction // Universal Egg (LP Illuminate)
Peace Development Crew ft. Colah Colah : Gimme Di CBD // Boomrush Productions
Hotta Henne ft. Yugo T : Tsunami // Hotta Riddims
Hotta Henne ft. Tonton Addi : Live Stream // Hotta Riddims
Liondub ft. Blackout JA : Rize Again // Liondub International
Blind Prophet ft. Tenor Youthman & Tailored Sound : Dollar Trap // Dub-Stuy Records (The Clash EP)
Taiwan MC & Bony Fly ft. Jamalski : Life Ain’t Easy // forthcoming Chinese Man Records LP Special Request)
Stand High Patrol : Jay’s Life // Stand High Records
Small Town Dub ft. Rumble B : Soundman A Play // Dub Communication (Soundman A Play EP)
Small Town Dub : Sultans Cave // Dub Communication (Soundman A Play EP)
Blind Prophet : Clash // Dub-Stuy Records (The Clash EP)
O.B.F ft. Aza Lineage : Rebel Daawtaz // Dubquake Records (from forthcoming LP Signz)
O.B.F ft. Biga*Ranx & Sr Wilson : Driva (No GPS Mix) // Dubquake Records
Mystic Pulse ft. Parly B : Heart Clean // Moonshine Recordings
Tony Wobble : Dub Like Water (Señor C.) // BassComeSaveMe (Dub Come Strong EP)
Maïs & Sin ft. Junior Dread : Rat Race // Antipod Records (Rat Race EP)
Caracas Dub meets Mexican Stepper ft. Guru Pope : Merida // Culture Dub Records (Destino EP)
Zion Train : On Bidston Hill // Universal Egg (LP Illuminate)
Calibre : Pillow Dub // Signature Records
L-Side & SL8R : Look At U // Chronic
Bladerunner : Rollers Movement // V Recordings
The Sauce : Wut // C.I.A Records
Kenji : Next // Liondub International
Klippee : High Ping // Critical Music
Circuits : Wingwalker // Critical Music
Zero T : Hold Me Back // Vandal Records
Exile & Mark XTC : Obsession // Chronic
Need For Mirrors: : Emoji Crash // Souped Up
Chopstick Dubplate ft Myki Tuff : Herbs Toast // 420
Dark Soldier : Dark Soldier (Benny L Remix) // Dread Recordings
Lupo : Impossible // 31 Records
D-Minds : Grenshaw // 31 Records
Ray Keith : Renegade (T>I Minimal Vip) // Dread Recordings
Kings Of The Rollers ft Lydia Plain : Somebody Else // Hospital Records
Safe Travel radio show – Bass Music & Sound System Culture – Émission en directe tous les premiers mardis du mois de 22h30 à 00h animée par DJ Bluntsman et DJ Pohy.