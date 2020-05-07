Safe Travel #36 – Bluntsman & Pohy Selection // 05.05.20

Cette émission est consacrée aux nouveautés du mois en Reggae, Dub et Drum & Bass !

Sélection musicale (Artiste : Titre du Morceau // Label) :

Inna De Yard ft. Horace Andy : Skyrarlking // Chapter Two

Zion Train ft. Brother Culture : Political Friction // Universal Egg (LP Illuminate)

Peace Development Crew ft. Colah Colah : Gimme Di CBD // Boomrush Productions

Hotta Henne ft. Yugo T : Tsunami // Hotta Riddims

Hotta Henne ft. Tonton Addi : Live Stream // Hotta Riddims

Liondub ft. Blackout JA : Rize Again // Liondub International

Blind Prophet ft. Tenor Youthman & Tailored Sound : Dollar Trap // Dub-Stuy Records (The Clash EP)

Taiwan MC & Bony Fly ft. Jamalski : Life Ain’t Easy // forthcoming Chinese Man Records LP Special Request)

Stand High Patrol : Jay’s Life // Stand High Records

Small Town Dub ft. Rumble B : Soundman A Play // Dub Communication (Soundman A Play EP)

Small Town Dub : Sultans Cave // Dub Communication (Soundman A Play EP)

Blind Prophet : Clash // Dub-Stuy Records (The Clash EP)

O.B.F ft. Aza Lineage : Rebel Daawtaz // Dubquake Records (from forthcoming LP Signz)

O.B.F ft. Biga*Ranx & Sr Wilson : Driva (No GPS Mix) // Dubquake Records

Mystic Pulse ft. Parly B : Heart Clean // Moonshine Recordings

Tony Wobble : Dub Like Water (Señor C.) // BassComeSaveMe (Dub Come Strong EP)

Maïs & Sin ft. Junior Dread : Rat Race // Antipod Records (Rat Race EP)

Caracas Dub meets Mexican Stepper ft. Guru Pope : Merida // Culture Dub Records (Destino EP)

Zion Train : On Bidston Hill // Universal Egg (LP Illuminate)

Calibre : Pillow Dub // Signature Records

L-Side & SL8R : Look At U // Chronic

Bladerunner : Rollers Movement // V Recordings

The Sauce : Wut // C.I.A Records

Kenji : Next // Liondub International

Klippee : High Ping // Critical Music

Circuits : Wingwalker // Critical Music

Zero T : Hold Me Back // Vandal Records

Exile & Mark XTC : Obsession // Chronic

Need For Mirrors: : Emoji Crash // Souped Up

Chopstick Dubplate ft Myki Tuff : Herbs Toast // 420

Dark Soldier : Dark Soldier (Benny L Remix) // Dread Recordings

Lupo : Impossible // 31 Records

D-Minds : Grenshaw // 31 Records

Ray Keith : Renegade (T>I Minimal Vip) // Dread Recordings

Kings Of The Rollers ft Lydia Plain : Somebody Else // Hospital Records

Safe Travel radio show – Bass Music & Sound System Culture – Émission en directe tous les premiers mardis du mois de 22h30 à 00h animée par DJ Bluntsman et DJ Pohy.