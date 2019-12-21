Safe Travel #32 – DJ Pohy Selection // 04.12.19

Dernière émission de 2019 avec un best of de l’année et une sélection mixée par DJ Pohy accompagné de MC K-Mi.
-> PODCAST <-
Sélection musicale (Artiste : Titre du Morceau // Label) :
01 Adam Prescott : Outernational Dub // Moonshine Recordings
02 Bukkha & Dubbing Sun : Stop Dem // War Series
03 Akcept : Control Tower // Lion Charge Records
04 Dub Diggerz : Dark Dawn (SmalltownDubz Steppers Version // Trusik Recordings
05 J:Kenzo ft. Sun Of Selah : Concrete Jungle // Zamzam Sounds
06 Ternion Sound : Yellow & Grey VIP // Duploc
07 Kromestar : First Kind // Nebula Music Group
08 Lapo & Ago : Tuff // Mooshine Recordings
09 Doctor Jeep : Mozambique // DRX
10 Teffa : Coca // Moonshine Recordings
11 Saule : Zeroes // Artikal Music UK
12 Calibre : Wassold // The Nothing Special
13 J:Kenzo : Kingston Hot // Zamzam Sounds
14 Causa : Space Dub // Zamzam Sounds
15 Boylan : 2 Hours Sleep // Nomine Sound
16 Mr K : Belly // Wheel & Deal Records
17 Sleeper : Calling On Spirits // Crucial Recordings
18 Dalek One : Can’t Walk // Dub Sector
19 Hebbe : Mad Hatter (Headland Remix) // Crucial Recordings
20 Drumterror : Slow Horses // DUB
21 Glume & Phossa : Opal // Crucial Recordings
22 Alix Perez : Last Rites // 1985 Music
23 Calibre : Typical Things // Innerground Records
24 Total Science, Digital & Spirit : Salvation // CIA Records
25 Dj Hybrid & Next Chapter : Street Knowledge // Natty Dub Recordings
26 Kasra, Bou & Eneï : No Logos // Critical Music
27 Bou : Envy // V Recordings
28 Rizzle : I.C.E (Eneï Remix) // Vandal Records
29 Bladerunner : The Flying Technique // Formation Records
30 Ill Truth : Ghouls // CIA Records
31 Jam Thieves : Love Forever // Playaz Recordings
32 Particle : Empires // Critical Music
33 Ulterior Motive & Judda : The Ripper // Guidance
34 Benny L & Inja : Vanta Black // Metalheadz
35 Serum : Mixed Grill // 31 Records
36 Alix Perez : Phantonym // 1985 Music
37 Kanine : The Shadows // Subway Soundz
38 Forum : Maverick (Original Mix) // Vandal Records
39 Dj Hybrid : Raggamuffin (T>I Remix) // Natty Dub Recordings
40 Taxman : Telepathy // Playaz Recordings
41 Bou ft. Trigga : Veteran // Souped Up Records
42 The Sauce ft. Aïoli : Mr Robot // Sofa Sound Bristol
43 Sam Binga ft. Rider Shafique & Tiffanie Malvo : Proud (Eneï Remix) // Critical Music
44 Voltage & Serum : Pitch Forks // Souped Up Records
45 Kings Of The Rollers : Tisno // Hospital Records
Podcast en libre téléchargement : ici !
——————
Safe Travel radio show – Bass Music & Sound System Culture – Émission en directe tous les premiers mardis du mois de 22h30 à 00h animée par DJ Bluntsman et DJ Pohy.