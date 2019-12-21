Safe Travel #32 – DJ Pohy Selection // 04.12.19

Dernière émission de 2019 avec un best of de l’année et une sélection mixée par DJ Pohy accompagné de MC K-Mi.

-> PODCAST <-

Sélection musicale (Artiste : Titre du Morceau // Label) :

01 Adam Prescott : Outernational Dub // Moonshine Recordings

02 Bukkha & Dubbing Sun : Stop Dem // War Series

03 Akcept : Control Tower // Lion Charge Records

04 Dub Diggerz : Dark Dawn (SmalltownDubz Steppers Version // Trusik Recordings

05 J:Kenzo ft. Sun Of Selah : Concrete Jungle // Zamzam Sounds

06 Ternion Sound : Yellow & Grey VIP // Duploc

07 Kromestar : First Kind // Nebula Music Group

08 Lapo & Ago : Tuff // Mooshine Recordings

09 Doctor Jeep : Mozambique // DRX

10 Teffa : Coca // Moonshine Recordings

11 Saule : Zeroes // Artikal Music UK

12 Calibre : Wassold // The Nothing Special

13 J:Kenzo : Kingston Hot // Zamzam Sounds

14 Causa : Space Dub // Zamzam Sounds

15 Boylan : 2 Hours Sleep // Nomine Sound

16 Mr K : Belly // Wheel & Deal Records

17 Sleeper : Calling On Spirits // Crucial Recordings

18 Dalek One : Can’t Walk // Dub Sector

19 Hebbe : Mad Hatter (Headland Remix) // Crucial Recordings

20 Drumterror : Slow Horses // DUB

21 Glume & Phossa : Opal // Crucial Recordings

22 Alix Perez : Last Rites // 1985 Music

23 Calibre : Typical Things // Innerground Records

24 Total Science, Digital & Spirit : Salvation // CIA Records

25 Dj Hybrid & Next Chapter : Street Knowledge // Natty Dub Recordings

26 Kasra, Bou & Eneï : No Logos // Critical Music

27 Bou : Envy // V Recordings

28 Rizzle : I.C.E (Eneï Remix) // Vandal Records

29 Bladerunner : The Flying Technique // Formation Records

30 Ill Truth : Ghouls // CIA Records

31 Jam Thieves : Love Forever // Playaz Recordings

32 Particle : Empires // Critical Music

33 Ulterior Motive & Judda : The Ripper // Guidance

34 Benny L & Inja : Vanta Black // Metalheadz

35 Serum : Mixed Grill // 31 Records

36 Alix Perez : Phantonym // 1985 Music

37 Kanine : The Shadows // Subway Soundz

38 Forum : Maverick (Original Mix) // Vandal Records

39 Dj Hybrid : Raggamuffin (T>I Remix) // Natty Dub Recordings

40 Taxman : Telepathy // Playaz Recordings

41 Bou ft. Trigga : Veteran // Souped Up Records

42 The Sauce ft. Aïoli : Mr Robot // Sofa Sound Bristol

43 Sam Binga ft. Rider Shafique & Tiffanie Malvo : Proud (Eneï Remix) // Critical Music

44 Voltage & Serum : Pitch Forks // Souped Up Records

45 Kings Of The Rollers : Tisno // Hospital Records

Podcast en libre téléchargement : ici !

Safe Travel radio show – Bass Music & Sound System Culture – Émission en directe tous les premiers mardis du mois de 22h30 à 00h animée par DJ Bluntsman et DJ Pohy.