Récréation sonore : Rêverie #3 // 7 juin 2020

En ce dimanche 7 juin 2020, c’est une dernière émission consacrée au cycle de la Rêverie.

On entendra le deuxième volet de Gemma conçu et réalisé par Léa Minod, portrait sonore émouvant d’une femme qui était aussi la grand-mère de la réalisatrice, et nous plonge dans une rêverie singulière façonnée par la parole familiale

“Gemma était belle à faire fondre les hommes, elle ressemblait à Monica Vitti. Jeune italienne, blonde, les yeux bleus, la peau mate, menue et gracieuse. Grandie en Tunisie dans les années 40, 50. Dans le faste de l’après-guerre. Elle rayonne, séduit.

Gemma était ma grand-mère. Mais elle est morte bien avant que je vienne au monde. Restée figée, glacée dans les bouches de ses trois filles. Elles en parlent tant que j’ai le sentiment de la connaître mieux que tous mes autres grands-parents.

Fantôme ou Mythe familial. J’ai pensé qu’en essayant de recomposer son portrait, j’allais pouvoir l’apprivoiser. Voici le deuxième volet de Gemma : La chute.”

Puis, on écoutera l’oeuvre d’Angela Shackel, Lazaro’s Dream, une envoûtante traversée dans la ville de Toronto, dans le quartier de Danforth, où se mêle imaginaire urbain et paysage surréaliste. L’oeuvre s’inscrit directement dans la lignée inspirante du poète et romancier canadien Michael Ondaatje.

“Before the real city could be seen, it had to be imagined, the way rumours and tall tales were a kind of charting.

— Michael Ondaatje, In the Skin of a Lion

“Taking its inspiration from Michael Ondaatje’s, In The Skin Of a Lion, the audio walk Lazaro’s Dream provides listeners with a haunting variation on Mr. Ondaatje’s theme of imagining the city into existence.

History and fiction are assembled into a surreal dreamscape that carries the listener through part of the Danforth neighbourhood in Toronto. The piece, written by Jules Lewis, unfolds slowly like a wandering hallucination. Memories of Toronto are fused together with original fiction and archival reimaginings, leaving the listener casually drifting through a hundred years of regional history. Scattered throughout the walk, fragments of Ondaatje’s iconic text

(voiced by the author) seem to float up to the surface of perception guiding the listener along through the murky world of Lazaro’s Dream.”

Lazaro’s Dream was produced for Koffler.digital and Project Bookmark Canada by Angela Shackel of Accounts and Records.

https://www.constellationsaudio.com/sounds/lazaros-dream

Enfin, on poursuivra notre traversée onirique avec l’oeuvre de Joaquin Cofreces, avec sa pièce sonore “Dreamland”, tout droit inspiré d’un poème d’Edgar Allan Poe.

“Dream-Land” (1844) is one of Edgar Allan Poe’s most consistently misread and misunderstood poems. It tells the story of a journey, moving through landscapes of oceans, valleys, caves, and forests, beyond the borders of space and time. Although it’s never quite clear where that trip starts or where it ends. Nothing looks or moves the way it does in everyday life. Mountains tumble, the sky is on fire, the ocean leaps up, and the snow sits on the ground forever. This radio art piece explores the fragile line between the real and the illusion. Representing acoustically what is said in the poem, read in diverse languages by women from different places of the world such as Greenland, Brazil, México, France, Germany, India, Romania, Australia, etc. Adding “images” and information with soundscapes from where this voices come from.

Moving through real places and imaginary sound ambiences. Shapes, shadows and bodies get interlaced in an “almost “eventful and musical way. Recreating the actions, places and situations mentioned at the poem. Mixing field recordings with electronically modified sounds and noises, bases of many sources, panned, worked in layers to create movement of the microphone through textures and intimate spaces of this oneiric context. Also travelling in time: from past to future, from abstraction to concrete in a kind of apparently random session. Giving freedom to the listener to create each own tale, suggesting tracks to their imagination using words as a reference. During dreaming the brain moves through different states represented by vibrations. our brainwave frequencies can descend from Alpha through Theta state (4-7 Hz). This “movement “is expressed , in this piece, by this kind of vibrations , linking different stories as interlaced memories. »

Et nous terminons ce soir le dernier morceau de la saison de notre rubrique musique expérimentale. Toute l’équipe de Récréation Sonore remercie les élèves du Studio d’électroacoustique du Conservatoire de Pantin, ainsi que leurs professeurs, Marco Marini et Jonathan Prager. Nous remercions également Clarisse, qui nous a aidé à présenter ces œuvres.

La saison prochaine, qui débutera le 27 septembre, nous espérons pouvoir continuer à vous faire découvrir les travaux des élèves de cette classe de composition électroacoustique.

Dimanche 21 juin, vous retrouverez François pour un nouveau cycle d’émission avec notamment des créations d’Anne-Sophie Girault, Abi McNeil et de François Bordonneau.

Cette émission a été produite, préparée et présentée par Anna-Livia Marchaison.