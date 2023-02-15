Proxima Estacíon reçoit ÀBÁJADE #Orishas & Mystic Groove//13/02/2023



L’album Latopa d’Abajadé déploie toute l’étendue d’un groove mystique élaboré entre les rues de La Havane et les clubs de Paris. En colorant les chants yoruba dédiés aux orishas des univers musicaux de ce tout nouveau collectif, Àbájade apporte ses touches de soul et de jazz pour un son original construit à huit.

Un premier album éclatant empreint de spiritualité et d’énergie revigorante!

Proxima Estacion reçoit Thomas Celnik (Rhodes, orgue, direction artistique) et Cyprien Corgier (voix lead, chœurs, guiro, chekere) pour présenter LATOPA

//////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

INTERVIEW et PLAYLIST du 13/02/2023 – ARTISTE – ALBUM – TITRE – LABEL

//////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

ÁBÀJADE – Latopa – Orìn Ábàjade/InOuïe Distribution



ÁBÀJADE – Latopa – Lalubanche ( Eleggua I) – Orìn Ábàjade/InOuïe Distribution

ÁBÀJADE – Latopa – Latopa (Eleggua II) – Orìn Ábàjade/InOuïe Distribution

ÁBÀJADE – Latopa – La Comida – Orìn Ábàjade/InOuïe Distribution

ÁBÀJADE – Latopa – Obatala – Orìn Ábàjade/InOuïe Distribution

ÁBÀJADE – Latopa – Peze Café – Orìn Ábàjade/InOuïe Distribution

Try Paradise (sous la direction de Jean-Marc Zelwer) – Try Paradise – Buda Musique/Socadisc

Hervé Samb – Jolof – Jolof – Euleuk Vision/Absilone

Bazbaz & Captain Cumbia – Tropical Reboot – Le Boss – 22D Music

Aziz Sahmaoui, Éric Longsworth, Adhil Mirghani – Il fera beau demain matin vers midi – Morning has Broken – Passé Minuit en Accords / Pascale Graham/ L’Autre Distribution

Meral Polat Trio – Ez Kî Me

Roforofo Jazz – Running the way – The Big Hustle – OfficeHome Records / The Pusher distribution

Rachele Andrioli – Leuca – De finibus terrae

////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////