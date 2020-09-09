BRTZ Podcast : la rentrée en direct //08.09.20

Mardi 8 septembre, on a fait notre rentrée en direct ! Ce n’était pas arrivé depuis le mois de mars, et ça nous a fait plaisir. L’équipe était complète, ce qui veut dire 4 sélections et un timing serré.

Tracklist:

News mix (tibo)

600 Breezy – Walking Blizzard

Boogotti Kasino – Plenty Cash (Feat. Foogiano)

Memo 600 Ft. Yung Mal – Check The Score

Germ – 7 Hunna Horses

FBG Duck – Like That

Icewear Vezzo – The Sit Down (Feat. Babyface Ray) [Prod. By Rocaine]

Woop & 9lokknine – Rockin’

Smoke DZA Ft. Flipp Dinero & Jadakiss – Hibachi

DoggyStyleeee – Undivided Attention

03 Greedo, Ron-RonTheProducer – My Lil Fantasy

Juicy J Ft. Wiz Khalifa – Gah Damn High

Mugen

Baby Smoove – It’s Up

Sosamann – Sosa Superhero Freestyle

Mulatto feat 21 Savage – Pull Up

Ramirez feat Sos Mula – Children of the Void

Brad Beat

Tony Seltzer & A lau feat ABG Neal – Hot Boy

Big Baby Scumbag – Bobby Hill

Slim Thug & Killa Kyleon – Everything Real

Slayter feat Benny the Butcher, Smoke DZA & Retch – Diabolical

Unknown T – Deh Deh

Diggidiggaz (lolo)

Eto – For It

Daniel Son & Finn – Burnt Some

Observe – The Force feat magno Garcia & August Perez

Fred the Godson – retaliation