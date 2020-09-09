BRTZ Podcast : la rentrée en direct //08.09.20

Mardi 8 septembre, on a fait notre rentrée en direct ! Ce n’était pas arrivé depuis le mois de mars, et ça nous a fait plaisir. L’équipe était complète, ce qui veut dire 4 sélections et un timing serré.
Tracklist:
News mix (tibo)
600 Breezy – Walking Blizzard
Boogotti Kasino – Plenty Cash (Feat. Foogiano)
Memo 600 Ft. Yung Mal – Check The Score
Germ – 7 Hunna Horses
FBG Duck – Like That
Icewear Vezzo – The Sit Down (Feat. Babyface Ray) [Prod. By Rocaine]
Woop & 9lokknine – Rockin’
Smoke DZA Ft. Flipp Dinero & Jadakiss – Hibachi
DoggyStyleeee – Undivided Attention
03 Greedo, Ron-RonTheProducer – My Lil Fantasy
Juicy J Ft. Wiz Khalifa – Gah Damn High
Mugen
Baby Smoove – It’s Up
Sosamann – Sosa Superhero Freestyle
Mulatto feat 21 Savage – Pull Up
Ramirez feat Sos Mula – Children of the Void
Brad Beat
Tony Seltzer & A lau feat ABG Neal – Hot Boy
Big Baby Scumbag – Bobby Hill
Slim Thug & Killa Kyleon – Everything Real
Slayter feat Benny the Butcher, Smoke DZA & Retch – Diabolical
Unknown T – Deh Deh
Diggidiggaz (lolo)
Eto – For It
Daniel Son & Finn – Burnt Some
Observe – The Force feat magno Garcia & August Perez
Fred the Godson – retaliation