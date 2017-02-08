Ether et Crac! avec Fred Paquet (Pop Culture Shop) // 26.01.17

Ether et Crac a invité le taulier de Pop Culture Shop pour une sélection musicale éclectique et impeccable à l’image de son magasin





Playlist

Moebius, Plank & Neumaier – Recall

Holger Czukay, Jah Wobble & Jaki Liebezeit – Where’s the Money ?

Selah Collins – Pick a Sound

Viven Goldman – Private Armies

Bruce Norack – Program Me

José Mauro – Memoria

Shirley Collins & the Albion Country Band – Murder of Maria Marten

Psychic TV – Unclean

Sonny Sharrock – Black Woman

The Fall – Victrola Time

The Dead C – Glass Hole Pit

Albert Ayler – Heart Love