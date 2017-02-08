Ether et Crac! avec Fred Paquet (Pop Culture Shop) // 26.01.17

Ether et Crac a invité le taulier de Pop Culture Shop pour une sélection musicale éclectique et impeccable à l’image de son magasin
Playlist
Moebius, Plank & Neumaier – Recall
Holger Czukay, Jah Wobble & Jaki Liebezeit – Where’s the Money ?
Selah Collins – Pick a Sound
Viven Goldman – Private Armies
Bruce Norack – Program Me
José Mauro – Memoria
Shirley Collins & the Albion Country Band – Murder of Maria Marten
Psychic TV – Unclean
Sonny Sharrock – Black Woman
The Fall – Victrola Time
The Dead C – Glass Hole Pit
Albert Ayler – Heart Love