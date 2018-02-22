Yummy // Punk dégénéré & Outsiders // 12.02.2018

Une émission où le punk se diversifie et vous retourne le cerveau. Du punk hardcore débile et lo-fi au punk art brut de cow-boy.

PLAYLIST

MGMT « TSLAMP » (Little Dark Age ‎- Columbia – 2018)

Nick Nicely « 1923 » (Psychotropia ‎- Tenth Planet – 2003)

Urinals « Sex » (Sex ‎(7″) – Happy Squid Records – 1990)

Dicks « Hate The Police » (Dicks Hate The Police – R Radical – 1980)

Dead Kennedys « This Could Be Anywhere « (Frankenchrist – Alternative Tentacles – 1985)

Reagan Youth « Degenerated » (Youth Anthems For The New Order – R Radical – 1984)

Vanilla Poppers « Dead Inside » & « The Dark » (Vanilla Poppers – Lumpy Records – 2017)

Love Love Love « AIDS Baby Decoy » (Short Shorts – Phoenician Microsystem – 2012)

Gary Wilson ‎ »You Keep On Looking » (You Think You Really Know Me – MCM – 1977)

The Legendary Stardust Cowboy « Paralyzed » (Rock-It To Stardom – Amazing Records – 1984)

The Legendary Stardust Cowboy « Space Oddity » (Tokyo – Cracked Pistols Recordings – 2002)

Abner Jay « I’m So Depressed » (Swaunee Water And Cocaine Blues – Brandie – 1976)

