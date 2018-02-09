Yummy // Carte Blanche à Jaromil Sabor // 22.01.18

On inaugure un nouveau concept qui n’a rien de novateur : la carte blanche ! Pour cette première, on invite Loïk, plus connu sous le nom de Jaromil Sabor, qui est venu avec ses CD pour nous embarquer dans son univers musical.

PLAYLIST

Jaromil Sabor « Midnight Cat » (La Santa Roja – Sunny Weeks Productions – 2014)

Billy Fury « Maybe Tomorrow » (British Rock ‘N’ Roll Anthology – Spectrum Records – 2009)

The Undertones « Get Over You » (The Undertones – Sire – 1979)

Claudine Longet « Ain’t No Mountain High Enough » (Cuddle Up With Claudine Longet – Vampi Soul – 2003)

Bob Dylan « Man In The Long Black Coat » (Oh Mercy – Columbia – 1989)

Mercury Rev « Opus 40 » (Deserter’s Song – V2 – 1998)

Bruce Springsteen « Ghost Of Tom Joad » (The Ghost of Tom Joad – Columbia – 1995)

As Cool As Cucumber « Come On » (As Cool As Cucumber – Autoproduit – 2015)

The Flamin’ Groovies « Shake Some Action »(Shake Some Action – Sire – 1976)

Aimez nous et suivez l’actu de Yummy sur Facebook et Twitter !