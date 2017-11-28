Yummy // Bidouillage sonore // 13.11.17

Yummy investi les ondes avec du bidouillage sonore. Entre pop bricolo française, synthé à gogo, punk anxiogène et bruit artistique, vos oreilles ne sauront plus où donner de la tête.

PLAYLIST

The Nots « Anxious Trend » (Anxious Trend / In Glass EP – Famous Class – 2017)

Lumpy And The Dumpers « Someone’s In The House » & « Attention » (Those Pickled Fuckers – La vida es un Mus – 2017)

Nick Nicely « On The Beach » (Psychotropia – Tenth Planet – 2003)

Lispector « Small Town Graffiti » (Autoproduit – 2017)

Younolovebunny « Follow That Starship » (Songs Of The Universe – 2017)

Satellite Jockey « Misery » (Modern Life Vol. 1 – Montagne Sacrée – 2017)

Lemon Swell « Utopie » (Summer Dauphin – La Souterraine – 2016)

Tokyo Kid Brothers « 親父なんか大嫌いだのロック » (Sho o Suteyo Machi e Deyō – Victor – 1971)

Jean Dubuffet « Gai Savoir » (Expériences Musicales – Edizione Del Cavallino – 1961)

Telecult « Lost Nights »(Waiting EP – Crapoulet / P. Trash / No Glory Records – 2017)

Knowso « White Science » (Look At The Chart – Neck Chop Records – 2017)

Woodboot « Prison Planet » (Crime Time – Erste Theke Tonträger – 2015)

Icky Boyfriends ‎ »What We Had » (I’m Not Fascinating – Past It Records – 1993)

