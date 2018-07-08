Yummy // À 20 ans Part. II // 25.06.18

En ce mois de juin, Radio Campus Paris fête ses 20 ans. Pour l’occasion, on s’est posé la question de ce que nous écoutions à 20 ans. Pour cette deuxième partie, nous sommes allés demander à des musiciens ce qu’ils écoutaient à 20 ans.

PLAYLIST

The Heart Attacks ‎« Summer Of Hate » (Hellbound And Heartless – Hellcat Records – 2006) [Choix du Grand Guru]

Flamin Groovies « Shake Some Action » (Shake Some Action – Sire – 1976) [Choix de Tom de Howlin Banana Records]

Thomas Function « Peanut Butter And Paranoia Jam » (Celebration – Alive Records – 2008) [Choix de Boris]

dEUS « Fell Of The Floor Man » (In A Bar, Under The See – 1996 – Island Records) [Choix de Stephane de Jach Ernest]

The Apples In Stereo « Strawberryfire » (Her Wallpaper Reverie – Elephant Six Recording Co. – 1999) [Choix de Younolovebunny]

Jay Retards « I’m Watching You » (Watch Me Fall – Matador – 2009) [Choix d’Harmonie de Chiens de Faïence]

Bérurier Noir « Porcherie » (Chants Des Meutes – Folklore De La Zone Mondiale – 2004) [Choix d’Anne de Kawaii]

Brigitte Fontaine « Dura Lex » (Prohibition – Polydor – 2009] [Choix d’Eddy]

Swell « This Is How It Start » (Bastards & Rarities 1989-1994 – Badman Recordings – 2003) [Choix de Pierre de Carton Sonore]

Silver Jews « I’m Gonna Love The Hell Out Of You » (Tennessee – Drag City – 2001) [Choix de Nathan Roche]

Spindrift « Speak To The Wind » (The Legend Of God’s Gun – Tee Pee Records – 2004) [Choix de Cédric de Dusty Mush]

Aimez nous et suivez l’actu de Yummy sur Facebook et Twitter !