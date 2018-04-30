Sandwich Triangle – France Franz & Raymond D. Barre // 27.04.2014

TRACKLIST :
Le Matin – Rotonde opening
Normil Hawaiians – Yellow Rain
Cluster – Hollywood
Kosmischer Läufer – In der Stadt und auf dem Land
Weird Dust – When U Were Mine
Fred Und Luna – Av
Mort Garson – The philosopher’s stone
Facit – Papier Maché
Atom Cristal – Sin palabras
NOIR BOY GEORGE – Amour noir
Colin Potters – Rooftops
Eroc – Der Prophet
Mayordom – Headache
Art Fact – Rain in the South
Elisa Waut – Russia
Le Syndicat Electronique – a.1
Rouge Gorge – God Mode
Absent Music – My Lesbian Girlfriends
Fourmi – Asking about spice
Monoton – Fisch
Enno Velthuys – To Dance With You
Claudine Chirac – Nautilus
Paolo Tecon – Sta colpendo il fulmine
Porn Darsteller – innocence pervertie
?
Snowy Red – Baby Tonight
Throbbing Gristle – Walkabout
Cachette à Branlette – Sanctuaire
June11 – Who Is Still Dreaming?
Bücheron – Hachurage – 14 Celieno
Bene Gesserit – Mickey, Please…
Ventre De Biche – lamattina
OMD – Sacred Heart
EYE – Tu Anima
Couteau Latex – La voiture file
Space Art – Nous Savons Tout
George Deuter