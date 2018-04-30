Sandwich Triangle – France Franz & Raymond D. Barre // 27.04.2014

TRACKLIST :

Le Matin – Rotonde opening

Normil Hawaiians – Yellow Rain

Cluster – Hollywood

Kosmischer Läufer – In der Stadt und auf dem Land

Weird Dust – When U Were Mine

Fred Und Luna – Av

Mort Garson – The philosopher’s stone

Facit – Papier Maché

Atom Cristal – Sin palabras

NOIR BOY GEORGE – Amour noir

Colin Potters – Rooftops

Eroc – Der Prophet

Mayordom – Headache

Art Fact – Rain in the South

Elisa Waut – Russia

Le Syndicat Electronique – a.1

Rouge Gorge – God Mode

Absent Music – My Lesbian Girlfriends

Fourmi – Asking about spice

Monoton – Fisch

Enno Velthuys – To Dance With You

Claudine Chirac – Nautilus

Paolo Tecon – Sta colpendo il fulmine

Porn Darsteller – innocence pervertie

?

Snowy Red – Baby Tonight

Throbbing Gristle – Walkabout

Cachette à Branlette – Sanctuaire

June11 – Who Is Still Dreaming?

Bücheron – Hachurage – 14 Celieno

Bene Gesserit – Mickey, Please…

Ventre De Biche – lamattina

OMD – Sacred Heart

EYE – Tu Anima

Couteau Latex – La voiture file

Space Art – Nous Savons Tout

George Deuter