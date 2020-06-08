Sandwich Triangle – Demord x Colt // 06.06.2020

Mix disponible ici : https://www.mixcloud.com/SandwichTriangle/demord-x-colt-06062020/
Ce week-end c’est une partie de Demord Enregistrements avec Delfoche, Perte de Charge, Colt et Riposte qui balance.
Musiques de corbacs, musiques pour danser, musiques de moula, musiques du ghetto…
TRACKLIST
Roots Radics meets King Tubbys – Pay Back
Burundi Musiques Traditionnelles Ocora – Chant avec cithare
Eiger Drums Popaganda – Disco sound to death
Topo – Ba ba go go
Sly and Robbie – No name on the bullet
Was Not Was – Tell me that I’m dreaming
Doug Lazy – Let It roll
Moresque Foray – Real command
Ntombi Ndaba – Tomorrow
Scirs – Sequelles
Swans – Sensitive skin
Groupe A – Suffocated
Mekanik Kommando – Miss B
Axel Larsen – Les éléments du crime
Art of Noise – Legs
Poborsk – La vie est brutale (PBRSKMIX)
The Blech – Die Einsame Trane (Wosto Edit)
Alpha Sequenz – Ad Nauseum
Twoonky – To Push
Mynameismyname – Rhythmeditbox
Batida feat bras firmino – nufeko disole
Branko vs Njena Reddd Foxxx – (One More) Silly Bitch
Buraka Som Sistema – D.. D.. D.. D.. Jay (feat. Petty)
Chrissy Murderbot – roll another one (tremor dub refix)
Hornsey Hardcore – FloorBurn
Detroit In Effect – Work It
DJ Funk-Bitches
Syncom Data – RC
Yves Deruyter – …Animals (Remix)
Massive Gosine – chrloo
Dj Chap – gO dOwN
Destiny’s Child – Survivor (Stereotyp Juke Remix)
Eq Why & Traxman – Pump Dat Jam
R KELLY – I BELIEVE I CAN FLY (ASHREPLIP)
Acid Commando – Acid Generation (Bonus Beats)
Ace The Space – Your Special Attraction