Sandwich Triangle – Demord x Colt // 06.06.2020

Mix disponible ici : https://www.mixcloud.com/SandwichTriangle/demord-x-colt-06062020/

Ce week-end c’est une partie de Demord Enregistrements avec Delfoche, Perte de Charge, Colt et Riposte qui balance.

Musiques de corbacs, musiques pour danser, musiques de moula, musiques du ghetto…

TRACKLIST

Roots Radics meets King Tubbys – Pay Back

Burundi Musiques Traditionnelles Ocora – Chant avec cithare

Eiger Drums Popaganda – Disco sound to death

Topo – Ba ba go go

Sly and Robbie – No name on the bullet

Was Not Was – Tell me that I’m dreaming

Doug Lazy – Let It roll

Moresque Foray – Real command

Ntombi Ndaba – Tomorrow

Scirs – Sequelles

Swans – Sensitive skin

Groupe A – Suffocated

Mekanik Kommando – Miss B

Axel Larsen – Les éléments du crime

Art of Noise – Legs

Poborsk – La vie est brutale (PBRSKMIX)

The Blech – Die Einsame Trane (Wosto Edit)

Alpha Sequenz – Ad Nauseum

Twoonky – To Push

Mynameismyname – Rhythmeditbox

Batida feat bras firmino – nufeko disole

Branko vs Njena Reddd Foxxx – (One More) Silly Bitch

Buraka Som Sistema – D.. D.. D.. D.. Jay (feat. Petty)

Chrissy Murderbot – roll another one (tremor dub refix)

Hornsey Hardcore – FloorBurn

Detroit In Effect – Work It

DJ Funk-Bitches

Syncom Data – RC

Yves Deruyter – …Animals (Remix)

Massive Gosine – chrloo

Dj Chap – gO dOwN

Destiny’s Child – Survivor (Stereotyp Juke Remix)

Eq Why & Traxman – Pump Dat Jam

R KELLY – I BELIEVE I CAN FLY (ASHREPLIP)

Acid Commando – Acid Generation (Bonus Beats)

Ace The Space – Your Special Attraction