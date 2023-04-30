Rose Bonbon & Gélatine reçoit l’excellent Yann Cléry vs « Yann Solo »// 28/04/2023

Yann Cléry présente « YANN SOLO ». Il est flûtiste et chanteur guyanais. Inventif et effervescent il se lance en solo tout en côtoyant ses projets chouchous « Chlorine free » et « Mo’ Kalamity ». Et ça lui va bien de faire cavalier seul!!! Quant à nous sur Radio Campus Paris, dans l’audacieuse Rose Bonbon & Gélatine : on se la raconte carrément de recevoir un artiste Afro punk amazonien!!! Un bijou d’album et une petite bombe sur scène ! Merci Yann Cléry pour ton enthousiasme délirant et d’avoir accepté notre invitation ! Très bon moment sur les Ondes….✨✨✨Savourez!



INTERVIEW & PLAYLIST ÉMISSION du 28/04/2023 // Artiste – Album – Titre – Label

Yann Cléry – album Yann Solo – Autoproduction!

Yann Cléry – Yann Solo – Voyage en Flûtisie – Autoproduction!



Yann Cléry – Yann Solo – Afropunk – Autoproduction!



Yann Cléry – Yann Solo – Starter – Autoproduction!

SÉLECTION INVITÉ « mes influences »

Mango’s Hifi, PupaJim – Serious Time – Bike Rider – Scotch Bonnet Records

Henge – Attention Earth! – Mushroom One – Suburban Squire

Yann Cléry – Yann Solo – Kind of Blues – Autoproduction!



Yann Cléry – Yann Solo – Feu – Autoproduction!

Yann Cléry – Yann Solo – Eau – Autoproduction!



Yann Cléry – Yann Solo – Vent et Lune – Autoproduction!



Yann Cléry – Yann Solo – Furious Dancehall – Autoproduction!



Yann Cléry – Yann Solo – French Accent – Autoproduction!



Yann Cléry – Yann Solo – Stop 🛑 Racism ✋ – Autoproduction!

Yann Cléry – Yann Solo – Restons bons amis – Autoproduction!

