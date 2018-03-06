Proxima estacion reçoit le guitariste Oghene Kologbo //19.02.2018

Oghene Kologbo, guitariste du légendaire saxophoniste et chanteur Fela Kuti pendant la période Africa 70, était notre invité survolté pour cette Proxima Estacion. Rencontre, in English please, avec un énergumène qui poursuit son combat afrobeat.
Playlist du 19 février 2018: artiste – titre – album – label
Oghene Kologgbo – Abandon property – Africa is the Future – Paris DJ’s
Oghene Colombo – Africa is the Future – Africa is the Future – Paris DJ’s
Oghene Colombo – Adjaloloru – Africa is the Future – Paris DJ’s
Oghene Colombo – Who is who – Africa is the Future – Paris DJ’s
Femi Kuti – One people, one world – One people, one world – Knitting Factory record
Arat Kilo – Toulo – Visions of Selam – Pias
Magyd Cherfi – Ayo – Catégorie reine – LKP
Soviet Suprem – Radio activity – Marx attack – Chapter two
Naïssam Jalal & Osloob – Ma dalesh had fil beit – Al Akhareen – Les couleurs du son / L’autre distribution
Dirt Music – The border crossing – Bu Bir Ruya – Glitter beat / Differ-ant
Mélissa Laveaux – Kouzen – Radyo Siwèl – No Format
Mélissa Laveaux – Twa fey – Radyo Siwèl – No Format
Sara Tavares – Sabi – Fitxadu – Sony
Zanmari Baré – Pokor – (Voun – Buda
Malagasy Guitar Masters – Tsakorarake – Volo hazo – Buda
Bijan Bijani – Ghame hejram – Gol be daman – Pardis records
Anouar Brahem – Souvenance – Souvenance – ECM