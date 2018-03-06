Próxima estación

Proxima estacion reçoit le guitariste Oghene Kologbo //19.02.2018

Oghene Kologbo, guitariste du légendaire saxophoniste et chanteur Fela Kuti pendant la période Africa 70, était notre invité survolté pour cette Proxima Estacion. Rencontre, in English please, avec un énergumène qui poursuit son combat afrobeat.

Playlist du 19 février 2018: artiste – titre – album – label


Oghene Kologgbo – Abandon property – Africa is the Future – Paris DJ’s
Oghene Colombo – Africa is the Future – Africa is the Future – Paris DJ’s
Oghene Colombo – Adjaloloru – Africa is the Future – Paris DJ’s
Oghene Colombo – Who is who – Africa is the Future – Paris DJ’s


Femi Kuti – One people, one world – One people, one world – Knitting Factory record


Arat Kilo – Toulo – Visions of Selam – Pias


Magyd Cherfi – Ayo – Catégorie reine – LKP


Soviet Suprem – Radio activity – Marx attack – Chapter two


Naïssam Jalal & Osloob – Ma dalesh had fil beit – Al Akhareen – Les couleurs du son / L’autre distribution


Dirt Music – The border crossing – Bu Bir Ruya – Glitter beat / Differ-ant


Mélissa Laveaux – Kouzen – Radyo Siwèl – No Format
Mélissa Laveaux – Twa fey – Radyo Siwèl – No Format


Sara Tavares – Sabi – Fitxadu – Sony


Zanmari Baré – Pokor – (Voun – Buda 


Malagasy Guitar Masters – Tsakorarake – Volo hazo – Buda


Bijan Bijani – Ghame hejram – Gol be daman – Pardis records


Anouar Brahem – Souvenance – Souvenance – ECM

 

 

 

