PROXIMA ESTACION REÇOIT CÉLINE MAUGE – LAUGHING SEABIRD // 10/05/2021

La chanteuse, compositrice, et comédienne Céline Mauge Laughing Seabird The Transformation Place, second opus de son Quartet. Une belle surprise d’introspection aux accents celtiques, aux réminiscences de Mac Cartney & Rickie Lee Jones, où il s’agit de rompre avec le connu, provoquer l’insu et se défaire de vieux schémas répétitifs pour parvenir à…la transformation. Une folk-pop ici envoûtante très personnelle assortie d’une trilogie de 3 superbes clips narratifs, I feel fat, Vivre No way Back, Transformation Place, à découvrir

Sortie le 28 mai 2021 chez Ad libertam et en concert le 16 Septembre au studio de l’Ermitage.

Émission & Playlist du 10 mai 2021 // Artiste – Album – Titre –Label/Distributeur Laughing Seabird – The Transformation Place – Ad Libertam/ l’Autre Distribution

Laughing Seabird – The Transformation Place – I feel fat – Ad Libertam/ l’Autre Distribution

Laughing Seabird – The Transformation Place – The Transformation Place – Ad Libertam/ l’Autre Distribution

Laughing Seabird – The Transformation Place – In spite of – Ad Libertam/ l’Autre Distribution

Laughing Seabird – The Transformation Place – Le somptueux règne des absents – Ad Libertam/ l’Autre Distribution

Laughing Seabird – The Transformation Place – My Shell – Ad Libertam/ l’Autre Distribution

Laughing Seabird – The Transformation Place – Vivre (No way back) – Ad Libertam/ l’Autre Distribution

Meïkhâneh – La Silencieuse – Silencia – Buda musique

Titi Zaro l’Hymne des louves – Je reste là – NoMad Music