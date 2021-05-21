Próxima estación

PROXIMA ESTACION REÇOIT CÉLINE MAUGE – LAUGHING SEABIRD // 10/05/2021

La chanteuse, compositrice, et comédienne Céline Mauge alias Laughing Seabird  présente The Transformation Place, second opus de son Quartet. Une belle surprise d’introspection aux accents celtiques, aux réminiscences de Mac Cartney & Rickie Lee Jones, où il s’agit de rompre avec le connu, provoquer l’insu et se défaire de vieux schémas répétitifs pour parvenir à…la transformation. Une folk-pop envoûtante très personnelle assortie d’une trilogie de 3 superbes clips narratifs, I feel fat, Vivre No way Back, Transformation Place, à découvrir ici !
Sortie le 28 mai 2021 chez Ad libertam et en concert le 16 Septembre au studio de l’Ermitage. 

Émission & Playlist du 10 mai 2021 // Artiste – Album – Titre –Label/Distributeur

Laughing Seabird – The Transformation Place – Ad Libertam/ l’Autre Distribution

Laughing Seabird – The Transformation Place – I feel fat – Ad Libertam/ l’Autre Distribution
 
Laughing Seabird – The Transformation Place – The Transformation Place – Ad Libertam/ l’Autre Distribution
 
Laughing Seabird – The Transformation Place – In spite of – Ad Libertam/ l’Autre Distribution
 
Laughing Seabird – The Transformation Place – Le somptueux règne des absents – Ad Libertam/ l’Autre Distribution
 
Laughing Seabird – The Transformation Place – My Shell – Ad Libertam/ l’Autre Distribution
 
Laughing Seabird – The Transformation Place – Vivre (No way back) – Ad Libertam/ l’Autre Distribution
 
 
Meïkhâneh –  La Silencieuse –  Silencia – Buda musique
 
Titi Zaro   l’Hymne des louves – Je reste là – NoMad Music
 
 
Balkan Taksim Disko telegraf Cartes Postales Buda Musiques/ Believe/ Socadisc

Natacha Atlas  – The Inner & The Outer – Inner Sunset – Wise Music Publ. 

Denez Prigent  – Stur an Avel – Le Gouvernail du Vent – Gwerz Montsegur – coop brezh
 
 
Toninho Do Carmo Group – Eiarénir à Oiô Oiô – Brinquedo – DoCarmo Records

Allison Russell – Outside Child – 4th Day Prayer – Fantasy Records/Concord

Gael Faye – Lundi méchant – boomer – Excuse my French
 
 
Dooz Kawa feat Swift Guad  – Nomad s Land – Sous la pluie – Molidor tv
 

Joao Selva – Navegar – Camarà – Underdog Records/ Believe digital 

 

 

 