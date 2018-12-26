La playlist de l’émission:
Peggy Gou – It Makes You Forget
Girls of the internet – love delicious
Emmanuel jal – kuar (FNX omar remix)
Tame Impala – let it happen (soulwax remix)
Joe Goddard feat. Valentina – gabriel
The Thompson twins – beach culture
Tensnake – coma cat
Miel De Montagne – Permis B bébé
Yaeji – Last Breath
Povo – Uam uam (Moonstarr Remix)
Sau Poler – Isolated
Lipelis – Weirdshit Xu Paelk (ft. Simple Symmetry)
Un*Deux – Tools for Fools (Original Mix)
Maribou State – Turnmills (Edit)
Edward – Io Io
Novorama – mix spéciale fêtes
