Novorama

ThématiquesPetite sauterieMusique

Novorama – mix spéciale fêtes

Play / pause
0:00
0:00
volume
menu
</>

La playlist de l’émission:
Peggy Gou – It Makes You Forget
Girls of the internet – love delicious
Emmanuel jal – kuar (FNX omar remix)
Tame Impala – let it happen (soulwax remix)
Joe Goddard feat. Valentina – gabriel
The Thompson twins – beach culture
Tensnake – coma cat
Miel De Montagne – Permis B bébé
Yaeji – Last Breath
Povo – Uam uam (Moonstarr Remix)
Sau Poler – Isolated
Lipelis – Weirdshit Xu Paelk (ft. Simple Symmetry)
Un*Deux – Tools for Fools (Original Mix)
Maribou State – Turnmills (Edit)
Edward – Io Io

Vous aimerez aussi

Voir toutes les émissions

Laisser un commentaire

Votre adresse de messagerie ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *

 

Ce site utilise Akismet pour réduire les indésirables. En savoir plus sur comment les données de vos commentaires sont utilisées.