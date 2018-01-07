La playlist de l’émission :
Rex Orange County – sunflower
Bohdi – Amazing, Pt. 1 (ft. Cactus)
Yaeji – drink I’m sippin on
Jam city – city hummingbird
Smut – video cell
Sobs – Girl
Khalid – Young Dumb & Broke
Zach Schimpf – Foresight Gone Haywire
Superorganism – something for your M.I.N.D.
Triathalon – Bad Mood
Perel – Die Dimension
Doc Daneeka – another time pt.i (feat. eat corey king)
Tshegue – survivor
Jason Nolan – batu
Pleasure Systems – crumbs
Iamddb – conjouring
Novorama – Espoirs 2018
