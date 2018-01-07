Novorama – Espoirs 2018

La playlist de l’émission :

Rex Orange County – sunflower

Bohdi – Amazing, Pt. 1 (ft. Cactus)

Yaeji – drink I’m sippin on

Jam city – city hummingbird

Smut – video cell

Sobs – Girl

Khalid – Young Dumb & Broke

Zach Schimpf – Foresight Gone Haywire

Superorganism – something for your M.I.N.D.

Triathalon – Bad Mood

Perel – Die Dimension

Doc Daneeka – another time pt.i (feat. eat corey king)

Tshegue – survivor

Jason Nolan – batu

Pleasure Systems – crumbs

Iamddb – conjouring