La playlist de l’émission :

Snapped Ankles – Rechargeable

Snapped Ankles – Letter From Hampi Mountain

Delicate Steve – Selfie of a Man

Delicate Steve – Rubberneck

Holiday Ghosts – Slipstream

Holiday Ghosts – Sleep Sleep Sleep

Donna Regina – Blitze

Donna Regina – Melancholy Dragon

Ed Mount – no one else

An eagle in your mind – angola moon

Fiasco – hold on (they say)

Loa Frida – calm me down

Christine feat. Le Spectre – lust generation