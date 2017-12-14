Lions Milk #131- Gee Recordings (Guillaume Metenier)

Recorded live 11th of December, 2017 at Radio Campus Paris 93.9fm.
Part 1 w/ Gee Recodings
Soul Sugar- Why Can’t We Live Together Feat. Leonardo Carmichael (Disco Mix)
Soul Sugar- 19 Miles to Kingston
Soul Sugar- Take a Chance Feat. Courtney John
Soul Sugar- Big Car
Soul Sugar- Mellow Mood (Jahno Dub)
Soul Sugar- East of the River Nile (Jahno Dub)
Courtney John- Strangers
Vin Morgan Meets Lone Ark Feat. Guillaume « Gee » Metenier- Gimme the vibes (Organ Version)
Vin Morgan Meets Lone Ark Feat. Guillaume « Gee » Metenier- Thank’s a lot (Organ Version)
Pigalle connection- Paris breakdown
Pigalle connection- Milano drive
Pigalle connection- Pigalle theme
Soul Sugar- Why Can’t We Live Together Feat. Leonardo Carmichael (Dennis Bovell Dub)
——
Part 2 w Sercan
Los Destellos- Onsta La Yerbita
Count Ossie & Leslie Butter- Soul Drums
Dawan Muhammad- Taumbu
Ahmed Abdul-Malik-Shoof Habebe
Top Drawer- Song of a Sinner
Okay Temiz/Johnny Dyani- Ben Muslumanim
Les McCann- Spanish Onions
Charles Tolliver Music Inc- Effi (Live in Tokyo)
Mal Waldron/Eric Dolphy- Warm Canto