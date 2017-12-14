Lions Milk #131- Gee Recordings (Guillaume Metenier)

Recorded live 11th of December, 2017 at Radio Campus Paris 93.9fm.

Part 1 w/ Gee Recodings

Soul Sugar- Why Can’t We Live Together Feat. Leonardo Carmichael (Disco Mix)

Soul Sugar- 19 Miles to Kingston

Soul Sugar- Take a Chance Feat. Courtney John

Soul Sugar- Big Car

Soul Sugar- Mellow Mood (Jahno Dub)

Soul Sugar- East of the River Nile (Jahno Dub)

Courtney John- Strangers

Vin Morgan Meets Lone Ark Feat. Guillaume « Gee » Metenier- Gimme the vibes (Organ Version)

Vin Morgan Meets Lone Ark Feat. Guillaume « Gee » Metenier- Thank’s a lot (Organ Version)

Pigalle connection- Paris breakdown

Pigalle connection- Milano drive

Pigalle connection- Pigalle theme

Soul Sugar- Why Can’t We Live Together Feat. Leonardo Carmichael (Dennis Bovell Dub)

——

Part 2 w Sercan

Los Destellos- Onsta La Yerbita

Count Ossie & Leslie Butter- Soul Drums

Dawan Muhammad- Taumbu

Ahmed Abdul-Malik-Shoof Habebe

Top Drawer- Song of a Sinner

Okay Temiz/Johnny Dyani- Ben Muslumanim

Les McCann- Spanish Onions

Charles Tolliver Music Inc- Effi (Live in Tokyo)

Mal Waldron/Eric Dolphy- Warm Canto

soulsugar.bandcamp.com/