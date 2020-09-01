La selection de Proxima estacion // 08.06.2020

playlist du 8 juin 2020

artiste – titre – album – label

La Caravane Passe feat Mouss & Hakim – Rom à Babylone – Livestream confinés!

multi artistes – Urgences musicales

Emel Mathlouthi – Rescuer – Everywhere We Looked Was Burning – Partisan records

Acid Arab – Electrique Yarghol – Jdid – Crammed Disc

Praed – Pyramids In The Sky – Arabstazy « Under Frustration vol. II » – Infiné

Tony Allen – Secret Agent – Secret Agent – World Circuit

Damily – Tulear – early years – Bongo Joe

Pedro Lima – Maguidala – Maguidala – Bongo Joe

Band Gamboa -P Di Bissilon – Horizonte – Revamping Rare Gems From Guiné-Bissau and Cabo Verde – Heveanly sweetness

Tigana Santana – Disu Ye Mvula – Vida Codigo. Ajabu!

Sara Tavares – Fitxadu – Fitxadu – Sony

Simon Bolzinger – Quitapesares – Ritimos Queridos – Label Quart de Lune

Gwendoline Absalon – Vangasay – Vangasay – Label Ting Bang

Mayra Andrade – Limitason – Manga – Label Columbia

Uptown Lovers -By your Side -By your Side – Inouïe Distribution

Kit Sebastian – Durma – Mantra Moderne – Label Mr Bongo

Surprise Chef – Young boy sweet – All news is good news – Label Mr Bongo

Emecida featuring Majur & Pabllo Vittar – Amarello – AmarElo – Label Sterns Music