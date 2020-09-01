La selection de Proxima estacion // 08.06.2020

playlist du 8 juin 2020
artiste – titre – album – label
La Caravane Passe feat Mouss & Hakim – Rom à Babylone – Livestream confinés!
multi artistes – Urgences musicales
Emel Mathlouthi – Rescuer – Everywhere We Looked Was Burning – Partisan records
Acid Arab – Electrique Yarghol – Jdid – Crammed Disc
Praed – Pyramids In The Sky – Arabstazy « Under Frustration vol. II » – Infiné
Tony Allen – Secret Agent – Secret Agent – World Circuit
Damily – Tulear – early years – Bongo Joe
Pedro Lima – Maguidala – Maguidala – Bongo Joe
Band Gamboa -P Di Bissilon – Horizonte – Revamping Rare Gems From Guiné-Bissau and Cabo Verde – Heveanly sweetness
Tigana Santana – Disu Ye Mvula – Vida Codigo. Ajabu!
Sara Tavares – Fitxadu – Fitxadu – Sony
Simon Bolzinger – Quitapesares – Ritimos Queridos – Label Quart de Lune
Gwendoline Absalon – Vangasay – Vangasay – Label Ting Bang
Mayra Andrade – Limitason – Manga – Label Columbia
Uptown Lovers -By your Side -By your Side – Inouïe Distribution
Kit Sebastian – Durma – Mantra Moderne – Label Mr Bongo
Surprise Chef – Young boy sweet – All news is good news – Label Mr Bongo
Emecida featuring Majur & Pabllo Vittar – Amarello – AmarElo – Label Sterns Music