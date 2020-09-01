Próxima estación

Ya comme un grooveMusique

La selection de Proxima estacion // 08.06.2020

playlist du 8 juin 2020

artiste – titre – album – label

La Caravane Passe feat Mouss & Hakim – Rom à Babylone – Livestream confinés!

 

 

 

 

multi artistes – Urgences musicales

 

 

 

 

Emel Mathlouthi – Rescuer  – Everywhere We Looked Was Burning – Partisan records

 

 

 

 

Acid Arab – Electrique Yarghol – Jdid – Crammed Disc

 

 

 

 

Praed – Pyramids In The Sky  – Arabstazy « Under Frustration vol. II » – Infiné

 

 

 

 

Tony Allen – Secret Agent – Secret Agent – World Circuit

 

 

 

 

Damily – Tulear – early years – Bongo Joe

 

 

 

 

Pedro Lima – Maguidala – Maguidala – Bongo Joe

 

 

 

 

Band Gamboa -P Di Bissilon – Horizonte – Revamping Rare Gems From Guiné-Bissau and Cabo Verde – Heveanly sweetness

 

 

 

 

Tigana Santana – Disu Ye Mvula – Vida Codigo. Ajabu!

 

 

 

 

Sara Tavares – Fitxadu – Fitxadu – Sony

 

 

 

 

Simon Bolzinger – Quitapesares – Ritimos Queridos – Label Quart de Lune

 

 

 

 

Gwendoline Absalon – Vangasay – Vangasay – Label Ting Bang

 

 

 

 

Mayra Andrade – Limitason – Manga – Label Columbia

 

 

 

 

Uptown Lovers -By your Side -By your Side – Inouïe Distribution

 

 

 

 

Kit Sebastian – Durma – Mantra Moderne –  Label Mr Bongo

 

 

 

 

Surprise Chef  – Young boy sweet – All news is good news – Label Mr Bongo

 

 

Emecida featuring Majur & Pabllo Vittar –  Amarello  – AmarElo – Label Sterns Music

 

 