Fine Cuts spéciale FUNGI « Canicule » // 29.09.21

Eyyooow! Fine Cuts est de retour pour une nouvelle saison musicale ^^

Aujourd’hui nous célébrons la sortie du nouvel EP du groupe de jazz/funk FUNGI ! A écouter en boucle ici-même: https://fungi-music.bandcamp.com/

A checker également, la beat-tape du homie Big Ben Beats qui lorgne du côté des soundtracks italiens: https://bigbenbeats.bandcamp.com/album/italian-grooves

Bonne écoute !

Tracklist:

FUNGI – Exode

Tha YOD Fahim – Charles Barkley / Slam Dunk Contest (feat Pharoah Monche)

Armand Hammer & The Alchemist – Black Sunlight / God’s feet / The Black Sunlight

DJ Muggs & Rome Streetz – Prayers over packages / Zig Zag Zig (feat Knowledge the Pirate)

Crimeapple – Casino feat Vic Spencer & Daniel Son

Big Ben Beats – Love Affair / Fratellanza / Shining Day

Stimulator Jones – Blowin Gold / Flow Speed / Vague Vibes / Quarantine

Knowledge the Pirate – First Among Equals / Grenades (feat Stove God Cooks)

Phony Ppl – Special One / End of the Night

Marquis Hill – It Takes a Village / Prayer for the People

Peter Rosenberg – Real Late (feat Vel the Wonder) / Stain (feat Westside Gunn) / Dear (feat Homeboy Sandman)

Daniel Son – German Beer

Evidence – Pray with an a (feat Navy Blue) / Delay the Issue (feat Fly Anakin)

FUNGI – Canicule

Herbie Hancock – Sunlight