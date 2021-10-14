Fine Cuts spéciale FUNGI « Canicule » // 29.09.21

Eyyooow! Fine Cuts est de retour pour une nouvelle saison musicale ^^
Aujourd’hui nous célébrons la sortie du nouvel EP du groupe de jazz/funk FUNGI ! A écouter en boucle ici-même: https://fungi-music.bandcamp.com/
A checker également, la beat-tape du homie Big Ben Beats qui lorgne du côté des soundtracks italiens: https://bigbenbeats.bandcamp.com/album/italian-grooves
Bonne écoute !
Tracklist:
FUNGI – Exode
Tha YOD Fahim – Charles Barkley / Slam Dunk Contest (feat Pharoah Monche)
Armand Hammer & The Alchemist – Black Sunlight / God’s feet / The Black Sunlight
DJ Muggs & Rome Streetz – Prayers over packages / Zig Zag Zig (feat Knowledge the Pirate)
Crimeapple – Casino feat Vic Spencer & Daniel Son
Big Ben Beats – Love Affair / Fratellanza / Shining Day
Stimulator Jones – Blowin Gold / Flow Speed / Vague Vibes / Quarantine
Knowledge the Pirate – First Among Equals / Grenades (feat Stove God Cooks)
Phony Ppl – Special One / End of the Night
Marquis Hill – It Takes a Village / Prayer for the People
Peter Rosenberg – Real Late (feat Vel the Wonder) / Stain (feat Westside Gunn) / Dear (feat Homeboy Sandman)
Daniel Son – German Beer
Evidence – Pray with an a (feat Navy Blue) / Delay the Issue (feat Fly Anakin)
FUNGI – Canicule
Herbie Hancock – Sunlight