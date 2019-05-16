Fine Cuts printanière / 14.05.19

Beaucoup de bon rap et quelques gros beats dans cette Fine Cuts de printemps avec notamment le Bruxellois Oldy Clap que nous avions déjà reçu dans l’émission et le groupe Perpignanais « L’argent de la drogue ».

Playlist:

Your old Droog – RST (Feat. MF Doom & Mach-Hommy) (Prod. By V Don) / Babushka (Prod. By Tha God Fahim) / Funeral March (The Dirge) (Feat. Mach-Hommy) (Prod. By Nephew Hesh) / Chasing Ghosts (Feat. Roc Marciano) (Prod. By Ohbliv)

Pivot Gang – Death Row / Colbert / Clark Kent

Jeremiah Jae – GobStopper (Prod. J Dilla) / Dont Fry (Prod. J Dilla)/ Food Hu$tle (Prod. Madlib)

Luther Ingram – To The Other Man

Slum Village – 05

Oldy Clap – No Escape / La blague feat Tedji

Pete Rock – Harps of heaven / Traveling man

Nolan the ninja – Duh / Keef’s rap/ Deity / Omar’s rap / Ace / Supply / Tariq’s rap

Conway – Alpaca / Biscotti Biscuits

L’ADLD – Nostalgie / Gratuit / Nique les cons

Homeboy Sandman – Everyday love / Airwave Air Raid