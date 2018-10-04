Fine Cuts is back! 02.10.18

De retour de vacances, et on a fait pas mal de belles découvertes! Un sélection de grosses pépites pour célébrer le retour dans les studios de Campus 🙂

Tracklist:

Forever Pavot – Le passeur d’armes / Le beefteak / La soupe à la grolle

Kostia – Relentless feat Daniel Son / La danse du cyprès feat Dan Amozig

Vulfpeck – Birds of a feather, we rock together / Back pocket

Noname – Window feat Phoelix / Montego Bae feat Ravyn Lenae / Ace feat Smino & Saba

Lianne La Havas – Unstoppable

Mac Miller – What’s the use / Stay / Nikes on my feet

Cris Prolific – Innovators feat Black Milk & Wildchild / Origami feat Hifi, Ali & Capadonna

Black Thought – 9th vs Thought / Twofifteen

O Terço – Adormeceu

Wagner Tiso – Os passaros

Milt jackson – What are you doing for the rest of your life

Gil Scott Heron & brian Jackson – A legend in his own mind

Keyon Harold – Her beauty through my eyes