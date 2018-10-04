Fine Cuts is back! 02.10.18

De retour de vacances, et on a fait pas mal de belles découvertes! Un sélection de grosses pépites pour célébrer le retour dans les studios de Campus 🙂
Tracklist:
Forever Pavot – Le passeur d’armes / Le beefteak / La soupe à la grolle
Kostia – Relentless feat Daniel Son / La danse du cyprès feat Dan Amozig
Vulfpeck – Birds of a feather, we rock together / Back pocket
Noname – Window feat Phoelix / Montego Bae feat Ravyn Lenae / Ace feat Smino & Saba
Lianne La Havas – Unstoppable
Mac Miller – What’s the use / Stay / Nikes on my feet
Cris Prolific – Innovators feat Black Milk & Wildchild / Origami feat Hifi, Ali & Capadonna
Black Thought – 9th vs Thought / Twofifteen
O Terço – Adormeceu
Wagner Tiso – Os passaros
Milt jackson – What are you doing for the rest of your life
Gil Scott Heron & brian Jackson – A legend in his own mind
Keyon Harold – Her beauty through my eyes