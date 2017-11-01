Fine Cuts Halloween // 31.10.17

Booooooouh! Descendez plus bas pour découvrir la tracklist…...
Billie Brelok – Pertes et fracas
Dooz Kawa – Désobéir
Chuck Strangers – Fresh
9th wonder – A letter to sick L
Kool Kest – Rennaissance feat NLK & DOE
Funky DL – Slick but no cigar / Gave me my freedom
Noname Gipsy – Hold me up feat Kiara Lanier / Sometimes
Durag Dynasty – Tender Greens / Spiral feat Evidence / Tetrahydrons on Mars / Luxury
Alaclair Ensemble – Viande de ch’val / Lord Finesse vs Percee P
Black Moth Super Rainbow – Twin of myself
Dave Grusin – Modaji
Marcos Valle – Previsao do tempo
Sharon Jones – I’m not gonna cry
Polish Radio Orchestra – Why do you say goodbye
Shark Move – Evil war
The Kandinsky Effect – This one is for you
Banda Black Rio – Maria Fumaça
Billy Cobham – Total Eclipse
Gap Mangione – Diana in the autumn wind