Fine Cuts Halloween // 31.10.17

Booooooouh! Descendez plus bas pour découvrir la tracklist…...

Billie Brelok – Pertes et fracas

Dooz Kawa – Désobéir

Chuck Strangers – Fresh

9th wonder – A letter to sick L

Kool Kest – Rennaissance feat NLK & DOE

Funky DL – Slick but no cigar / Gave me my freedom

Noname Gipsy – Hold me up feat Kiara Lanier / Sometimes

Durag Dynasty – Tender Greens / Spiral feat Evidence / Tetrahydrons on Mars / Luxury

Alaclair Ensemble – Viande de ch’val / Lord Finesse vs Percee P

Black Moth Super Rainbow – Twin of myself

Dave Grusin – Modaji

Marcos Valle – Previsao do tempo

Sharon Jones – I’m not gonna cry

Polish Radio Orchestra – Why do you say goodbye

Shark Move – Evil war

The Kandinsky Effect – This one is for you

Banda Black Rio – Maria Fumaça

Billy Cobham – Total Eclipse

Gap Mangione – Diana in the autumn wind