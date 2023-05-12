FC Avengers #4: Kostia Exclusive Madlib Mix

Aujourd’hui dans Fine Cuts un nouvel Avenger et un nouveau mix focus sur Madlib réalisé par le beatmaker Kostia:

« Passionné par les productions de Madlib depuis le 1er Quasimoto, je n’ai cessé depuis de collectionner ses galettes. Ultra prolifique dans son époque Stones Throw, le producteur d’Oxnard (Californie) a produit dans diverses directions, (Hip-Hop & Jazz notamment) avec l’utilisation de samplers et d’instruments. J’ai conçu ce mix en me concentrant (quasiment) uniquement sur les instrumentales du Beat Konducta, ainsi c’est pour moi comme une anthologie de ses beats. »

Tracklist:

Kostia X Daniel Son – Heavy Rain

Jack Wilkins – Red Clay / Naima

Ab-Soul – Hollandaise / Moonshooter

Underground Canopy – Pearl Express

KOSTIA SPECIAL MADLIB MIX:

– Yesterdays New Quintet Stevie – Prelude

– Beat Konducta Vol. 1 – The Comeback

– Lootpack – Whenimondamic (instrumental)

– Medicine Show Vol. 5 – History of the Loop Digga – Static Invazion

– Yesterdays New Quintet – Angles without edges – Last days

– Declaime – Andsoitissaid (instrumental)

– Declaime – Illindmuzik – Roll them high (instrumental)

– Freddie Gibbs & Madlib – The Garden bonus beat

– Madvillain – Madvillainy – Money Folder (instrumental)

– Yesterdays New Quintet – Angles without Edges – Kuhn’s Tune

– Beat Konducta Vol. 0 – B1 & B2

– Beat Konducta Vol. 4 – More rice

– Beat Konducta Vol. 6 – The sky (Beyond sight)

– 6 Song EP – The Ox feat Oh No & Medaphoar

– Declaime – Illmindmuzik – Madlib beatdow #1 (Illbeat)

– Medicine show Vol. 5 – History of the Loop Digga – Episode XI

– 6 Variations of in the rain – Beat #10

– Medicine show Vol. 7 – High Jazz- RMC Space & time

– Beat Konducta Vol. 6 – The String (Heavy Jones)

– Jaylib – Champion Sound – Mc Nasty Filth (instrumental)

– Freddie Gibbs & Madlib – Pinata – High (instrumental)

– Strong Arm Steady – Telegram (instrumental)

– Madlib – The Beats – Cue 6

– Rock Konducta Part 1 – Harmonia Invention

– Beat Konducta Vol. 6 – Rebirth Cycle (Super Soul)

– Dudley Perkins – Expressions – Come Here My Dear

– Medicine Show n°3 – Beat Koducta in Africa – Red Black and Green Showcase

– Kazi & Madlib – Black Market Seminar – Beats by the Pound

– Sound Ancestors – Theme de Crabtree

– Yesterdays New Quintet – Bomb Shelter EP – Knucklehead

– Quasimto – Come on Feet (Remix instrumental)

– Beat Konducta Vol. 2 – Friends (Foes)

– Beat Konducta Vol. 0 – A1

– MED featuring Erykah Badu – Special (instrumental)

– Freddie Gibbs & Madlib – The Long Walk Home Bonus Beat 1