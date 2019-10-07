Novorama

Émission Spéciale Festivals d’Automne 2019

La playlist de l’émission :
Nancy Jazz Pulsations
Metronomy – wedding bells
Nova Materia nov power

Ouest Park – Le Havre
Muthoni Drummer Queen – Suzie Noma
Ed Mount – Don’t You Remember

MaMA – Paris
Mottron – Lighter
Poté – Morph

Rockomotives – Vendôme
Namdose – wake up
Flavien Berger – Deadline

Looping Festival – Montreuil
Mad Rey – Alfa
The Pilotwings – Le RSA

Pitchfork Music Festival – Paris
Kedr Livanskiy – your need
The Comet Is Coming – Summon The Fire
박혜진 park hye jin – I don’t care

Soy festival – Nantes
Derya Yildirim & Grup Şimşek – davet

