Christmas Cuts // 24.12.19

Happy Holidays! Merry Chrismassoukah!!
Et bien sûr, happy esgourdes heureuses à tous ceux qui tomberont sur ce beau podcast, car vous l’avez bien compris, en cette période fastueuse on est là pour se gaver, et les opérateurs de Fine Cuts n’ont pas boudé leur plaisir auditif!
Tracklist:
John Barry – Do you know how Christmas trees are grown / This never happened to the other feller
HARRIET – Alkalined / Euphoria / Heat and Chill
Benny the Butcher – Crowns for kings / Dirty harry
J-Cole, Lute & Dababy – Under the Sun
Earthgang – Swivel / This side
Omen Mereba, Deante Hitchcock & ST beauty – PTSD
Liqid & Tcheep – La route feat Kéroué & Josman / Le goudron & les plumes
MAKALA – Big Boy Mak / McEnroe
Alice Clarke – Don’t you care / Maybe this time / Never did I ever stop loving you
Devonté Hynes – Queen & Slim / Runnin’away
The Comet Is Coming – Because the end is really the beginning / Birth of creation / Zodiac