Christmas Cuts // 24.12.19

Happy Holidays! Merry Chrismassoukah!!

Et bien sûr, happy esgourdes heureuses à tous ceux qui tomberont sur ce beau podcast, car vous l’avez bien compris, en cette période fastueuse on est là pour se gaver, et les opérateurs de Fine Cuts n’ont pas boudé leur plaisir auditif!

Tracklist:

John Barry – Do you know how Christmas trees are grown / This never happened to the other feller

HARRIET – Alkalined / Euphoria / Heat and Chill

Benny the Butcher – Crowns for kings / Dirty harry

J-Cole, Lute & Dababy – Under the Sun

Earthgang – Swivel / This side

Omen Mereba, Deante Hitchcock & ST beauty – PTSD

Liqid & Tcheep – La route feat Kéroué & Josman / Le goudron & les plumes

MAKALA – Big Boy Mak / McEnroe

Alice Clarke – Don’t you care / Maybe this time / Never did I ever stop loving you

Devonté Hynes – Queen & Slim / Runnin’away

The Comet Is Coming – Because the end is really the beginning / Birth of creation / Zodiac