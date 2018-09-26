BRTZ Podcast – Yuri J, La Prune, BBno$, DJ Funky… //25.09.18

Mardi 25 septembre, dans notre balayage traditionnel de l’actualité, nous avons (pour une fois) retenu pas mal de rap français, avec des sons de Yuri J, La Prune, Koba laD et Laylow, entre autres.

On a aussi évoqué les sorties énervées aux sonorités phonk ou trap, avec Moneybagg Yo, Seed of Six, Young Dolph, Idontknowjeffery, BBno$, Rico Nasty …

Le tour de l’actu :

DJ Smokey – Adventures in Nightmare Land

Mac Miller collabs mix chez Swampdiggers

Shams Raheem – Détournement de Phonk

—

La tracklist :

Le news mix (tibo)

Tay-K – The Race (Magic Edit)

Seed of Six – Drone Trippin feat DJ PAUL

DJ Funky feat Slim Thug, BeatKing & Nephew Texas Boy – Freak at Nite

DJ Vadim feat Jman & Killa P – No Hype Man

Rico Nasty – Wanna Do

Moneybagg Yo feat Future – Okay

Young Dolph – How U Luv That

Idontknowjeffery – Try This At Home (prod Boz)

Karmah feat SickBoiRari – Underground Kings

Yuri J – Pussy (prod lean is bad)

Bhad Bhabie feat $hirak – Count It

Pardison Fontaine feat Cardi B – Backin it Up

Pouya feat Boobie Lootaveli – Sit Ups

La Prune – Sarmant

La potion française de Mugen

Laylow -Row

Yuri J – Esclave pour dettes

Koba laD – Oye

La chronique de Brad Beat

BBno$ feat Trippy tha Kid – What Hook ?

Anoyd – Always Something

ANKHLEJOHN – Two Crabs

A2 – Flair feat Octavian, Yxng Bans, Suspect

—