BRTZ Podcast – Yuri J, La Prune, BBno$, DJ Funky… //25.09.18

Mardi 25 septembre, dans notre balayage traditionnel de l’actualité, nous avons (pour une fois) retenu pas mal de rap français, avec des sons de Yuri J, La Prune, Koba laD et Laylow, entre autres.
On a aussi évoqué les sorties énervées aux sonorités phonk ou trap, avec Moneybagg Yo, Seed of Six, Young Dolph, Idontknowjeffery, BBno$, Rico Nasty …
Le tour de l’actu :
DJ Smokey – Adventures in Nightmare Land
Mac Miller collabs mix chez Swampdiggers
Shams Raheem – Détournement de Phonk
La tracklist :
Le news mix (tibo)
Tay-K – The Race (Magic Edit)
Seed of Six – Drone Trippin feat DJ PAUL
DJ Funky feat Slim Thug, BeatKing & Nephew Texas Boy – Freak at Nite
DJ Vadim feat Jman & Killa P – No Hype Man
Rico Nasty – Wanna Do
Moneybagg Yo feat Future – Okay
Young Dolph – How U Luv That
Idontknowjeffery – Try This At Home (prod Boz)
Karmah feat SickBoiRari – Underground Kings
Yuri J – Pussy (prod lean is bad)
Bhad Bhabie feat $hirak – Count It
Pardison Fontaine feat Cardi B – Backin it Up
Pouya feat Boobie Lootaveli – Sit Ups
La Prune – Sarmant
La potion française de Mugen
Laylow -Row
Koba laD – Oye
La chronique de Brad Beat
BBno$ feat Trippy tha Kid – What Hook ?
Anoyd – Always Something
ANKHLEJOHN – Two Crabs
A2 – Flair feat Octavian, Yxng Bans, Suspect
