BRTZ Podcast : Spéciale JUICY J //05.11.19

Mardi 5 novembre, nous avons consacré une émission entière à Juicy J, la légende de North Memphis sur qui l’âge n’a pas d’emprise.
Avec les interventions pertinentes des pointus Yanis et Mugen.
Un gros mix pour commencer et une grande discussion pour continuer.
Tracklist
mix :
Juicy J – Ain’t Barrin that shit
Juicy J – Slob On My Knob
Three 6 Mafia – Break Da Law 95
Indo G feat Three 6 Mafia – Break da Law 98
Tear da Club Up Thugs – What you looking for
Juicy J – Buck Gangsta Beat
Juicy J – Killa Klan
Frayser Boy feat Juicy J – Young Niggaz
Alchemist feat Three 6 Mafia – That’ll Work
Juicy J – Juicy J Can’t
Juicy J – A Zip and A Double Cup
A-Trak feat Juicy J – Piss Test
Juicy J – Deep in the Hood
Juicy J feat Pimp C – Smokin Rollin
Juicy J – Show Out
Juicy J – Having Sex
Denzel Curry feat Juicy J – Ultimate remix
Juicy J – You Can’t
Juicy J – Where the Justice At
Juicy J – Focus
Juicy J – Hot as hell
Juicy J – Choke Hold
Juicy J – Let me See
Young Dolph feat Juicy J & Project Pat – By Mistake
Pouya feat Juicy J – Six Speed
Megan Thee Stallion feat Juicy J – Simon Says
Discussion
Juicy J feat Project Pat – North North part II
Juicy J – Inhale
Juicy J feat Kreyshawn – U Trippy mane
Juicy J feat Justin Timberlake – The Woods