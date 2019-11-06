BRTZ Podcast : Spéciale JUICY J //05.11.19

Mardi 5 novembre, nous avons consacré une émission entière à Juicy J, la légende de North Memphis sur qui l’âge n’a pas d’emprise.

Avec les interventions pertinentes des pointus Yanis et Mugen.

Un gros mix pour commencer et une grande discussion pour continuer.

Tracklist

mix :

Juicy J – Ain’t Barrin that shit

Juicy J – Slob On My Knob

Three 6 Mafia – Break Da Law 95

Indo G feat Three 6 Mafia – Break da Law 98

Tear da Club Up Thugs – What you looking for

Juicy J – Buck Gangsta Beat

Juicy J – Killa Klan

Frayser Boy feat Juicy J – Young Niggaz

Alchemist feat Three 6 Mafia – That’ll Work

Juicy J – Juicy J Can’t

Juicy J – A Zip and A Double Cup

A-Trak feat Juicy J – Piss Test

Juicy J – Deep in the Hood

Juicy J feat Pimp C – Smokin Rollin

Juicy J – Show Out

Juicy J – Having Sex

Denzel Curry feat Juicy J – Ultimate remix

Juicy J – You Can’t

Juicy J – Where the Justice At

Juicy J – Focus

Juicy J – Hot as hell

Juicy J – Choke Hold

Juicy J – Let me See

Young Dolph feat Juicy J & Project Pat – By Mistake

Pouya feat Juicy J – Six Speed

Megan Thee Stallion feat Juicy J – Simon Says

Discussion

Juicy J feat Project Pat – North North part II

Juicy J – Inhale

Juicy J feat Kreyshawn – U Trippy mane

Juicy J feat Justin Timberlake – The Woods