Amplitudes : Musiques de films // 15.02.18

Cette semaine, l’équipe d’Amplitudes lie le son à l’image, avec deux heures de musiques de films. Un hommage inévitable au compositeur islandais Jóhann Jóhannsson, mais aussi des grands classiques italiens des années 60 et 70, du Jim Jarmusch, du farwest, du film d’animation psychédélique, et presque pas de plaisirs coupables.

Tracklist :

Jozef Van Wissem & Sqürl – The Taste of Blood (Only Lovers Left Alive, Jim Jarmusch)

Neil Young – Guitar Solo 5 (Dead Man, Jim Jarmusch)

Tindersticks – Trouble Every Day (Trouble Every Day, Claire Denis)

Björk – New World (Dancer in the Dark, Lars Von Trier)

Jóhann Jóhannsson – Heptapod B (Arrival, Denis Villeneuve)

Philipp Glass – Vessels (Koyaanisqatsi, Godfrey Reggio)

Angelo Badalamenti – Dance of the Dream Man (Twin Peaks, David Lynch)

Ennio Morricone – The Ecstasy of Gold (The Good, The Bad, and the Ugly, Sergio Leone)

Stelvio Cipriani – La Polizia Sta A Guardare (Amer, Hélène Cattet & Bruno Forzani)

John Bary – The Persuaders (The Persuaders!, Robert S. Baker)

Alain Goraguer – Deshominisation (I) (La Planète Sauvage, René Laloux)

Edouard Artemiev – Meditation (Stalker, Andrei Tarkovski)

Jonny Greenwood – Prospectors Arrive (There Will Be Blood, Paul Thomas Anderson)

James Carter & The Prisoners – O’Lazarus (O’Brother, Joel & Ethan Coen)

The Broken Circle Breakdown – Sand Mountain (Alabama Monroe, Felix Van Groeningen)

Kevin Shields – City Girls (Lost In Translation, Sofia Coppola)

Robert Wyatt – Memories (De La Guerre, Bertrand Bonello)

Kenji Kawai – Making of Cyborg (Ghost In The Shell, Mamoru Oshii)