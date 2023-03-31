Amplitudes : La bonne chère // 23.03.23

Émission gourmande et croquante aujourd’hui, puisqu’elle a pour thème la boustifaille, la débauche de table, la grosse ripaille, bref : la bonne chère. On ira taper à la fois dans l’évidence et les références capillotractées dans un style on ne peut plus Amplitudien, mais toujours en rapport avec la nourriture et la boisson, à la limite de l’orgie.
Bon appétit.
Tracklist :
Michael Giacchino & Camille – Le Festin (Ratatouille, 2007)
Carl Craig – Dominas (More Songs About Food and Revolutionary Art, 1997)
Kaiza & Cryptik feat. Wresker – Delicacy (Exile / Delicacy, 2017)
Igorrr – Vegetable Soup (Hallelujah, 2012)
Froid Dub – Frozen Chips Sandwich (An Iceberg Crusing the Jamaican Coastline, 2021)
Food – Last Supper (Last Supper, 2004)
Clipping. – Looking Like Meat (Visions of Bodies Being Burned, 2020)
DJ Darien – Pizza (SAFA: New York City, 2018)
Benou – Indigestion (Tabarnak, 2006)
Scorn – The Lower the Middle Our Bit (Café Mor, 2019)
Pangaea – Still Flowing Water (Fuzzy Logic / Still Flowing Water, 2022)
Buffet Froid – Fleur de Bitume (Plat de Résistance(s), 2012)
Lakker – Milch (Tundra, 2015)
Lil C – Drank Up in My Cup (H-Town Chronic 4.5, 2010)
Electric Loopstation – Dishwasher (Dishwasher, 2011)
Photo : Cheese Crust Pizza, Fæ (2011)