Amplitudes : La bonne chère // 23.03.23

Émission gourmande et croquante aujourd’hui, puisqu’elle a pour thème la boustifaille, la débauche de table, la grosse ripaille, bref : la bonne chère. On ira taper à la fois dans l’évidence et les références capillotractées dans un style on ne peut plus Amplitudien, mais toujours en rapport avec la nourriture et la boisson, à la limite de l’orgie.

Bon appétit.

Tracklist :

Michael Giacchino & Camille – Le Festin (Ratatouille, 2007)

Carl Craig – Dominas (More Songs About Food and Revolutionary Art, 1997)

Kaiza & Cryptik feat. Wresker – Delicacy (Exile / Delicacy, 2017)

Igorrr – Vegetable Soup (Hallelujah, 2012)

Froid Dub – Frozen Chips Sandwich (An Iceberg Crusing the Jamaican Coastline, 2021)

Food – Last Supper (Last Supper, 2004)

Clipping. – Looking Like Meat (Visions of Bodies Being Burned, 2020)

DJ Darien – Pizza (SAFA: New York City, 2018)

Benou – Indigestion (Tabarnak, 2006)

Scorn – The Lower the Middle Our Bit (Café Mor, 2019)

Pangaea – Still Flowing Water (Fuzzy Logic / Still Flowing Water, 2022)

Buffet Froid – Fleur de Bitume (Plat de Résistance(s), 2012)

Lakker – Milch (Tundra, 2015)

Lil C – Drank Up in My Cup (H-Town Chronic 4.5, 2010)

Electric Loopstation – Dishwasher (Dishwasher, 2011)

Photo : Cheese Crust Pizza, Fæ (2011)