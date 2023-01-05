Amplitudes : 2012 // 15.12.22

L’année où les Mayas avaient prévu (non, c’est faux) une apocalypse, c’était il y a déjà dix ans. Et nous l’avons traversée, même survécue ! Est-ce que finalement, le vrai cataclysme, c’est pas le Gangnam Style qui fut la première vidéo à dépasser le milliard de visionnages sur Youtube, le jour fatidique du 21 décembre 2012 ? Retour sur cette année qui avait aussi de très belles choses en stock : magnéto Serge.

Bonne écoute.

Tracklist :

Vladislav Delay – Vastaa (Kuopio, 2012)

Textural Being – Fractal Breach (Stories, 2012)

Larvae – The Life You Waste May Be Your Own (Exit Strategy, 2012)

Swim Ignorant Fire – In Sickness & in Health (Weddings & Funerals, 2012)

Gareth Dickson – Happy Easters (Quite a Way Away, 2012)

Clarinet Factory & Alan Vitouš – Hangover (Echoes of Colours, 2012)

Aes Dana – A Carmine Day (Pollen, 2012)

15er – Transmissions From the Future of Humans (Out of the Future and Into the Woods, 2012)

Lussuria – American Babylon (American Babylon, 2012)

Ofuh Real – Rain (Spirit, 2012)

Sleep Research Facility – Stealth5 (Stealth, 2012)

Panabrite – Slipping Into the Deep (Sub-aquatic Meditations, 2012)

Lichens – Jökla Tímabil (Lítið Fólk, 2012)



Photo : 2012, Roland Emmerich (2009)