Sirone – Circumstances

de l’album « Sirone artistry »

moved by sound

James Newton – Skye

de l’album « flute music »

morning trip mt010

Graham Collier – Indian Flower

de l’album « Hamburg 1968

british progressive jazz

Sam Rivers Trio – Offering

de l’album « caldera »

no business records nb cd 155

Maliks Emerging Force Arts Trio – in search of spirits passed and present

de l’album « time and condition »

moved by sound

Jason Stein, Damon Smith, Adan Shead – heterodox symmetry

de l’album « volumes & surfaces »

balance point acoustic bpaltd16016

Barney Wilen – Capricorne

de l’album « zodiac »

we are busy bodies wabb118

John Taylor Sextet – Fragment

de l’album « fragments »

jazz in Britain

Alan Braufman – O Nosso Amor (Live in New York City, February 8, 1975)

de l’album « live in New York February 8, 1975

valley of search vos007

Bill Cole Untempered Ensemble – The drum sounding a message in war is beaten in a cryptic manner; only wise men can dance to it, and only experienced men understand it

de l’album « Margaret and Katie »

BC08

programmation musicale, animation et réalisation Olivier Delaporte