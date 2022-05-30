Rien À Voir Avec Du Jazz

30.05.22

Sirone – Circumstances
de l’album « Sirone artistry »
moved by sound

James Newton – Skye
de l’album « flute music »
morning trip mt010

Graham Collier – Indian Flower
de l’album « Hamburg 1968
british progressive jazz

Sam Rivers Trio – Offering
de l’album « caldera »
no business records nb cd 155

Maliks Emerging Force Arts Trio – in search of spirits passed and present
de l’album « time and condition »
moved by sound

Jason Stein, Damon Smith, Adan Shead – heterodox symmetry
de l’album « volumes & surfaces »
balance point acoustic bpaltd16016

Barney Wilen – Capricorne
de l’album « zodiac »
we are busy bodies wabb118

John Taylor Sextet – Fragment
de l’album « fragments »
jazz in Britain

Alan Braufman – O Nosso Amor (Live in New York City, February 8, 1975)
de l’album « live in New York February 8, 1975
valley of search vos007

Bill Cole Untempered Ensemble – The drum sounding a message in war is beaten in a cryptic manner; only wise men can dance to it, and only experienced men understand it

de l’album « Margaret and Katie »
BC08

programmation musicale, animation et réalisation Olivier Delaporte