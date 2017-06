La playlist de l’émission :

Alt-j – In Cold Blood

Alt-j – Deadcrush

Wavves – Come to The Valley

Wavves – Hollowed Out

Chastity Belt – Different Now

Chastity Belt – What The Hell

Bamboo – Thinking of You

Bamboo – Wake up Your Heart

DBFC – disco coco

Dj Hell – with U

Jean Michel Pointe – acid test

Ragers – pressureb