Johnkôôl Records: Sous-cutanée Mixtape by Prison Food Sucks

Sitôt qu’au point le plus critique, elles effaceraient toutes, écrasées par la lumière crue, idios révélé par hélios, pour ne plus laisser surgir que: rires, cris, sourires, vacarmes, chants, brames, bruits bruits bruits souffles souffles, souffles souffles souffles, courtes respirations.
Tracklist :
Prison Food Sucks & Colin Johnco – untitled
AFX – Afx237 V7
Radian – Shift
Prison Food Sucks – yt2ft
Oval – Textuell
Susumu Yokota – Gekkoh
Boards of Canada – R35TT – A06
SpaceGhostPurrp – Bout Me Feat Dough2x
Kenji Jawai – Puppetmaster
Jonny Greenwood – Henry Plainview
Gil Scott-Heron – Enough
Code Orange Kids – The Soil is calling
Pan Sonic – 7’06
Lokane – Eastway project
James Holden – Lumpette
Nicolas Jaar – Tourists
DM Stith – Get Out Get Out Get Out Jason Molina Cover
Gamelan Pacifica – Rain – Small of My Back
Colin Johnco & Prison Food sucks – Berlin
Coro Yamaguchi- Cranes In Their Nest
Frank Ocean – At Your Best AAliyah cover
Sviridov – The Hands of the Clock Are Nearing Midnight
Drake – Wutang Forever
Burial – Exit Woundz
Ross from friends – Talk To Me You’ll Understand
Dem Leedz – Windfaze
Ryuichi Sakamoto – Zure
James Blake – Our Love Comes Back
Kenji Jawai – Floating Museum
Prison Food Sucks – Shredded Vault
Local_Artist – Feelings
Prism – Flicker-Vubey
La Brigade feat Lunatic – 16 Rimes
Mobb Deep – Cradle To The Grave
Ryuichi Sakamoto – Kacha Kucha Nee
Alpha – Sometime Later
Prison Food Sucks – XYZL
Lunatic – Le silence n’est pas un oubli
Labradford – Pico
Prison Food Sucks – Fade in (no voice)
Zoo kid – Ocean Bed
Gil Scott-Heron-Jamie xx – I’m New Here
M83 – In the Cold Im Standing
Jason Molina – Let Me Go, Let Me Go, Let Me Go
Kery James – Si je rappe ici
Colette Magny – Rhodia 4/8
