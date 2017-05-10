Johnkôôl Records: Sous-cutanée Mixtape by Prison Food Sucks

Sitôt qu’au point le plus critique, elles effaceraient toutes, écrasées par la lumière crue, idios révélé par hélios, pour ne plus laisser surgir que: rires, cris, sourires, vacarmes, chants, brames, bruits bruits bruits souffles souffles, souffles souffles souffles, courtes respirations.

Tracklist :

Prison Food Sucks & Colin Johnco – untitled

AFX – Afx237 V7

Radian – Shift

Prison Food Sucks – yt2ft

Oval – Textuell

Susumu Yokota – Gekkoh

Boards of Canada – R35TT – A06

SpaceGhostPurrp – Bout Me Feat Dough2x

Kenji Jawai – Puppetmaster

Jonny Greenwood – Henry Plainview

Gil Scott-Heron – Enough

Code Orange Kids – The Soil is calling

Pan Sonic – 7’06

Lokane – Eastway project

James Holden – Lumpette

Nicolas Jaar – Tourists

DM Stith – Get Out Get Out Get Out Jason Molina Cover

Gamelan Pacifica – Rain – Small of My Back

Colin Johnco & Prison Food sucks – Berlin

Coro Yamaguchi- Cranes In Their Nest

Frank Ocean – At Your Best AAliyah cover

Sviridov – The Hands of the Clock Are Nearing Midnight

Drake – Wutang Forever

Burial – Exit Woundz

Ross from friends – Talk To Me You’ll Understand

Dem Leedz – Windfaze

Ryuichi Sakamoto – Zure

James Blake – Our Love Comes Back

Kenji Jawai – Floating Museum

Prison Food Sucks – Shredded Vault

Local_Artist – Feelings

Prism – Flicker-Vubey

La Brigade feat Lunatic – 16 Rimes

Mobb Deep – Cradle To The Grave

Ryuichi Sakamoto – Kacha Kucha Nee

Alpha – Sometime Later

Prison Food Sucks – XYZL

Lunatic – Le silence n’est pas un oubli

Labradford – Pico

Prison Food Sucks – Fade in (no voice)

Zoo kid – Ocean Bed

Gil Scott-Heron-Jamie xx – I’m New Here

M83 – In the Cold Im Standing

Jason Molina – Let Me Go, Let Me Go, Let Me Go

Kery James – Si je rappe ici

Colette Magny – Rhodia 4/8

