Fine Cuts Podcast // 21.02.17

Mf doom – Rap snitch knishes
Billy cobham – To the women in my life, Snoopy’s search red baron
Ajax tow – Hawai
Dj suspect et doc TMK – Boogaloo flu
Cut & coffee – Work it out
John Scofield – Protocol
Quelle Chris – Buddies, BS Vibes, I’m that N€#%A
Jonwayne – Pendulum swing, Played out, Magician, Mythology
Fonky Family – Une seule fois, La furie et la fois
Souls of mischief – A name i call myself, Disseshowedo
Patrice rushen – Settle for my love
Shades of Lingo (Dallas Austin remix) – Mad flavaz
John Coltrane – A Love Supreme – Resolution, Psalm.