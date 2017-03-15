Fine Cuts Podcast // 21.02.17

Playlist:

Mf doom – Rap snitch knishes

Billy cobham – To the women in my life, Snoopy’s search red baron

Ajax tow – Hawai

Dj suspect et doc TMK – Boogaloo flu

Cut & coffee – Work it out

John Scofield – Protocol

Quelle Chris – Buddies, BS Vibes, I’m that N€#%A

Jonwayne – Pendulum swing, Played out, Magician, Mythology

Fonky Family – Une seule fois, La furie et la fois

Souls of mischief – A name i call myself, Disseshowedo

Patrice rushen – Settle for my love

Shades of Lingo (Dallas Austin remix) – Mad flavaz

John Coltrane – A Love Supreme – Resolution, Psalm.