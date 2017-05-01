Amplitudes : Résidents #11 // 27.04.17

Une émission qui célèbre le retour à l’antenne d’Adrien B., à coup de playlist fournie mais hétéroclite.
Shed – Outgoing Society
Forest Swords – The Highest Flood
Gonjasufi – The Conspiracy (Santino Romeri Remix)
Seabuckthorn – Turns
High Plains – Blood That Ran The Rapids
Benjamin Hill & Samuel Regan – Untitled 2
Slowdive – Sugar For The Pill
LVL UP – Cut From The Vine
Biosphere – Turned To Stone (Feat Joan Lorring)
Ensemble Économique – Gonna Get Right with god, right After This Next Cigarette
Forest Walker – Saved Video of a Postcard
Dag Rosenqvist & Matthew Collings – Renaissance
Mount Eerie – Seaweed
Benjamin Hill & Samuel Regan – Untitled 1