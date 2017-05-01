Amplitudes : Résidents #11 // 27.04.17

Une émission qui célèbre le retour à l’antenne d’Adrien B., à coup de playlist fournie mais hétéroclite.

Shed – Outgoing Society

Forest Swords – The Highest Flood

Gonjasufi – The Conspiracy (Santino Romeri Remix)

Seabuckthorn – Turns

High Plains – Blood That Ran The Rapids

Benjamin Hill & Samuel Regan – Untitled 2

Slowdive – Sugar For The Pill

LVL UP – Cut From The Vine

Biosphere – Turned To Stone (Feat Joan Lorring)

Ensemble Économique – Gonna Get Right with god, right After This Next Cigarette

Forest Walker – Saved Video of a Postcard

Dag Rosenqvist & Matthew Collings – Renaissance

Mount Eerie – Seaweed

Benjamin Hill & Samuel Regan – Untitled 1