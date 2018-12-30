Yummy // Zamrock & nouveautés // 03.12.18

Entre deux nouveautés, on évoque le Zamrock, mouvement rock des années 70 en Zambie, au travers de la compilation « Welcome To Zamrock ».

PLAYLIST

RAYS « Earthquake » ‎(You Can Get There From Here – Trouble In Mind – 2018)

Kawaii & The Boulaouane Brothers « Topun » (EP – MonsterK7 – 2018)

The Kinks « Animal Farm » (The Kinks Are The Village Green Preservation Society – Pye Records – 1968)

Ngozi Family « Hold On » (45,000 Volts – United Africa Music – 1979)

Musi-O-Tunya « Katonga » (Give Love To Your Children – M.O.T Records – 1975)

Cosmos Zani « Poverty » (Welcome To Zamrock! How Zambia’s Liberation Led To a Rock Revolution, Vol. 1 (1972-1977) – Now Again Records – 2017)

The Mountain Movers ‎« This City » (Pink Skies – Trouble In Mind – 2018)

Greg Ashley « Dissociative Pills » (Fiction is Non-Fiction – Dusty Medical Records – 2018)

Dr Footswitch « Otenta » (Welcome To Zamrock! How Zambia’s Liberation Led To a Rock Revolution, Vol. 1 (1972-1977) – Now Again Records – 2017)

