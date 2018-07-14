Yummy // Tube de l’été & nouveautés // 09.07.18

Une émission pleine de tubes de l’été et de nouveautés. On écoute aussi les belges de dEUS et la musique de l’incroyable Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze.

PLAYLIST

The Shifters « Work, Life, Gym Etc. » (Have A Cunning Plan – Trouble In Mind Records – 2018)

Bachelor Pad « I’m An Individual » (BPEP17 – 2018)

Germ House « Crawlspace » (Germ House​/​Far Corners Split – Fuzzy Warbles Cassettes – 2018)

Primo! « Ticking Off A List » (Primo Amici – Upset The Rhytm – 2018)

dEUS « Insant Street » (The Ideal Crash – Island – 99)

Les Sympathics de Porto-Novo « A Min We Vo Nou We » (African Scream Contest 2 – Analog Africa – 2018)

Scott Peterson & David Wise « Busted Bayou » (Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze – Retro Games – 2014)

Cruelster « Billiecloth » (Riot Boys – Lumpy Records – 2018)

Aviador Dro « Nuclear Si » (Nuclear Si EP – DRO – 1982)

Country Teasers « Mos E17ley » (The Empire Strike Back – In The Red – 2006)

