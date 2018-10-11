Yummy // Retour Au Lycée Part. II // 24.09.18

C’est la rentrée de Radio Campus Paris ! Pour fêter ça, Yummy enfile son cartable et se replonge dans ses années lycée.

PLAYLIST

The Subways « Oh Yeah » (Young For Eternity – Infectious Records – 2005)

Franz Ferdinand « This Fire » (Franz Ferdinand – Domino Records – 2004)

The Servant « Orchestra » (The Servant – Prolifica – 2003)

Mickey 3D « Matador » (Matador – Moumkine Music – 2005)

Les 3 accords « Hawaiienne » (Gros Mammouth Album Turbo – V2 Music France- 2006)

MUCC « Daikirai » (Fu Wo Tataeru Uta – 2002 – Danger Crue)

Hed(pe) « Sophia » (Back 2 Base X – Suburban Noize – 2006)

Freedom For King Kong « Phénomène » (Marche ou Rêve – Goril’ Musik Production – 2003)

No Place For Soul « A.I.M » (Full Global Racket – Enrages Productions – 2002)

Pink Flyod « Wish You Were Here » (Wish You Were Here – Harvest – 1975)

Mazzy Star « Fade Into You » (So Tonight That I Might See – Capitol Records – 1993)

Hubert Félix Thiéfaine « Loreil Sebasto Cha » (Soleil Cherche Futur – Masq / Stern – 1982)

