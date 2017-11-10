Yummy // Punk à Cleveland & duos Féminin – Masculin // 16.10.17

Yummy retourne à Cleveland creuser un peu plus la scène punk-rigolo-bizarre de la ville. En parallèle, et en réaction au LP de Kurt Vile / Courtney Barnett, on s’intéressera aux duos féminin – masculin

PLAYLIST

Courtney Barnett & Kurt Vile « Let It Go » (Lotta Sea Lice – Matador – 2017)

Peaches Feat Iggy Pop « Kick It » (Fatherfucker – XL Recordings – 2003)

Mr California and the Mr. California Band « You Bum Me Out Bro » (Short Shorts – Phoenician Microsystems Records – 2014)

Flyin’ Trichechos « Nose Blocker » (S/T – Mastermind Records – 2011)

Bulsch « Tartington » + « Innee-Innee Outbawl » (Tartington – BlowBlood Records – 2017)

Perverts Again « My Accident » (My Accident – Total Punk – 2017)

Shit Blimp « Poncho Guy » + »Black Flag Leg Tat » + « The Whisper Song » (​​Natured Friends Of The Scene – Autoproduit – 2017)

Kaleidoscope « Cloud Control I » (Volume 3 – Feel It Records – 2017)

BB Eye « Big Cicada » (EP – Lumpy Records – 2017)

Drinks « Cannon Mouth » (Hermits On Holiday – Heavenly – 2015)

The Babies « Breakin’ The Law » (The Babies – Shrimper – 2011)

Boomgates ‎« Layman’s Terms » (Double Natural – Bedroom Suck Records – 2012)

Jefferson Airplane « The Ballad Of You & Me & Pooneil » (After Bathing at Baxter’s – RCA Victor – 1967)

The Jesus & Mary Chain « Sometimes Always » (Stoned & Dethroned – Blanco Y Negro – 1994)

