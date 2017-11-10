Yummy // Punk à Cleveland & duos Féminin – Masculin // 16.10.17

Yummy retourne à Cleveland creuser un peu plus la scène punk-rigolo-bizarre de la ville. En parallèle, et en réaction au LP de Kurt Vile / Courtney Barnett, on s’intéressera aux duos féminin – masculin
PLAYLIST
Courtney Barnett & Kurt Vile « Let It Go » (Lotta Sea Lice – Matador – 2017)
Peaches Feat Iggy Pop « Kick It » (Fatherfucker – XL Recordings – 2003)
Mr California and the Mr. California Band « You Bum Me Out Bro » (Short Shorts – Phoenician Microsystems Records – 2014)
Flyin’ Trichechos « Nose Blocker » (S/T – Mastermind Records – 2011)
Bulsch « Tartington » + « Innee-Innee Outbawl » (Tartington – BlowBlood Records – 2017)
Perverts Again « My Accident » (My Accident – Total Punk – 2017)
Shit Blimp « Poncho Guy » + »Black Flag Leg Tat » + « The Whisper Song » (Natured Friends Of The Scene – Autoproduit – 2017)
Kaleidoscope « Cloud Control I » (Volume 3 – Feel It Records – 2017)
BB Eye « Big Cicada » (EP – Lumpy Records – 2017)
Drinks « Cannon Mouth » (Hermits On Holiday – Heavenly – 2015)
The Babies « Breakin’ The Law » (The Babies – Shrimper – 2011)
Boomgates « Layman’s Terms » (Double Natural – Bedroom Suck Records – 2012)
Jefferson Airplane « The Ballad Of You & Me & Pooneil » (After Bathing at Baxter’s – RCA Victor – 1967)
The Jesus & Mary Chain « Sometimes Always » (Stoned & Dethroned – Blanco Y Negro – 1994)
Aimez nous et suivez l’actu de Yummy sur Facebook et Twitter !