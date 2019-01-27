Yummy // Nouveautés, Rééditions & Festival Mofo // 14.01.19

On parle du festival Mofo, de sa programmation audacieuse ainsi que de nouveautés ultra cool et de rééditions.
PLAYLIST
Carambolage « Gauche Droite » (Single – Howlin Banana Records / Azbin – 2019)
Ellah A. Thaun « Princest » (Arcane Majeur – Eighteen Records – 2018)
dEUS « Everybody’s Weird » (The Ideal Crash – Island – 99)
Deerhunter « No One’s Sleeping » (Why Hasn’t Everything Already Disappeared? – 4AD – 2019)
The Stroppies « Cellophane Car » (Whoosh – Tough Love – 2019)
The Beatles « While My Guitar Gently Weeps » « The Continuing Story Of Bungalow Bill » (The Beatles And Esher Demos – Apple Records – 2018)
Daniel Johnston « The Beatles » (Hi, How Are You / Yip Jump Music – Feraltone – 2018)
Nick Wheeldon « Say It Now » (For Ralph – Hellzapoppin Records – 2019)
Hand Habits « Placeholder » (Placeholder – Saddle Creek – 2019)
Neil Young « Too Far Gone » (Song For Judy – Shakey Pictures – 2018)
