Yummy // Nouveautés, Rééditions & Festival Mofo // 14.01.19

On parle du festival Mofo, de sa programmation audacieuse ainsi que de nouveautés ultra cool et de rééditions.

PLAYLIST

Carambolage « Gauche Droite » (Single – Howlin Banana Records / Azbin – 2019)

Ellah A. Thaun ‎« Princest » (Arcane Majeur – Eighteen Records – 2018)

dEUS « Everybody’s Weird » (The Ideal Crash – Island – 99)

Deerhunter ‎« No One’s Sleeping » (Why Hasn’t Everything Already Disappeared? – 4AD – 2019)

The Stroppies « Cellophane Car » (Whoosh – Tough Love – 2019)

The Beatles « While My Guitar Gently Weeps » « The Continuing Story Of Bungalow Bill » (The Beatles And Esher Demos – Apple Records – 2018)

Daniel Johnston ‎ « The Beatles » (Hi, How Are You / Yip Jump Music – Feraltone – 2018)

Nick Wheeldon « Say It Now » (For Ralph – Hellzapoppin Records – 2019)

Hand Habits « Placeholder » (Placeholder – Saddle Creek – 2019)

Neil Young « Too Far Gone » (Song For Judy – Shakey Pictures – 2018)

