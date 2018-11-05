Yummy // Musique Industrielle & Rock Gallois Part. II // 08.10.18

On continue notre exploration du rock gallois avant de plonger dans la musique industrielle, son ADN, ses influences.
PLAYLIST
Race Horses « Cake » (Goodbye Falkenburg – Fantastic Plastic – 2010)
Seazoo « Shoreline » (Trunks – Autoproduit – 2018)
El Goodo « Heavy On my Mind » (By Order Of The Moose – Strangetown Records – 2017)
Sweet Baboo « Let’s Go Swimming Wild » (Ships – Moshi Moshi Records – 2013)
Crisis « White Youth » (Holocaust – U.K. – Action Group Records – 1981)
Death In June « She Said Destroy » (Nada! – New European Recordings – 1985)
David Bowie « The Hearts Filthy Lesson « (1. Outside – BMG – 1995)
Kraftwerk « Radioactivity » (Radio-Activity – Capitol — 1975)
Quickspace « Quickspace Happy Song #2 » (Precious Falling – Kitty Kitty Corporation – 1998)
Tim Cohen « Say The Word » (The Modern World – Sinderlyn – 2018)
