Yummy // Musique Industrielle & Rock Gallois Part. II // 08.10.18

On continue notre exploration du rock gallois avant de plonger dans la musique industrielle, son ADN, ses influences.

PLAYLIST

Race Horses « Cake » (Goodbye Falkenburg – Fantastic Plastic – 2010)

Seazoo « Shoreline » (Trunks – Autoproduit – 2018)

El Goodo ‎« Heavy On my Mind » (By Order Of The Moose – Strangetown Records – 2017)

Sweet Baboo « Let’s Go Swimming Wild » (Ships – Moshi Moshi Records – 2013)

Crisis « White Youth » (Holocaust – U.K. – Action Group Records – 1981)

Death In June « She Said Destroy » (Nada! – New European Recordings – 1985)

David Bowie ‎« The Hearts Filthy Lesson « (1. Outside – BMG – 1995)



Kraftwerk « Radioactivity » (Radio-Activity – Capitol — 1975)

Quickspace « Quickspace Happy Song #2 » (Precious Falling – Kitty Kitty Corporation – 1998)

Tim Cohen « Say The Word » (The Modern World – Sinderlyn – 2018)

Aimez nous et suivez l’actu de Yummy sur Facebook et Twitter !