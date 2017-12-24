Yummy // Musique au coin du feu & Songwriters // 11.12.17

Ce soir dans Yummy, on passe de la nouveauté garage rock, de la musique coin du feu, du blues et on parle aussi de quelques songwriters confidentiels issus de groupes mythiques.

PLAYLIST

The Living Eyes « Horseplay » (Modern Living – Gone With The Weed – 2017)

Waylon Thornton & The Heavy Hands « The Chrome » (The Chrome – Autoproduit – 2017)

Howlin’ Wolf « Going Down Slow » (Going Down Slow – Chess Records – 1961)

Peter Perrett « Sweet Endeavour » (How The West Was Won – Domino – 2017)

Chris Bailey « Ghost Ships » (What We Did On Our Holidays – New Rose Records – 1984)

Leonard Cohen « You Know Who I Am » (Songs From A Room – Columbia – 1969)

Mazzy Star « Happy » (Among My Swan – Capitol – 1996)

Jean-Louis Murat « Les Pensées De Pascal » (Travaux Sur La RN89 – [PIAS] – 2017)

Eddy Detroit « Run To The Sun » (Immortal God’s – Pan Records – 1982)

Epic Soundtracks « She Sleeps Alone » ‎(Rise Above – Rough Trade – 1992)

