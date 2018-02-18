Yummy // Flûte psychédélique & Thokei Tapes // 05.02.18

Entre deux nouveautés (Ty Segall, Spook School), on vous présente Thokei Tapes, petit label allemand d’indie pop et on écoute de la flûte psychédélique.
PLAYLIST
The Spook School « Body » (Could It Be Different? – Slumberland Records – 2017)
Ty Segall « Despoiler Of Cadaver » & « The Last Waltz » (Freedom’s Goblin – Drag City – 2018)
Jethro Tull « Bourée » (Stand Up – Island – 1967)
Strawberry Alarm Clock « Rainy Day Mushroom Pillow » (Incense and peppermints – UNI Records – 1967)
Dug Dug’s « Voy Hacia El Cielo » (Smog – RCA – 1973)
Tall Dwarfs « If I Were You » (Bovril – Thokei Tapes – 2018)
Robert Scott « Party Of The Mind » (RePort – Thokei Tapes – 2016)
Chris Knox « Whole Weird World » (KnoxTraxFine – Thokei Tapes – 2016)
Jimi Hendrix « Third stone from the sun » (Are You Experienced, Track Records – 1967)
