Du rock et du freakCe soir j'ai body pumpMusique

Yummy : Country-alternative & Velvet Underground // 09.10.17

Une émission dans laquelle on évoque la scène country-alternative des années 90 (Vic Chesnutt, Lambchop, Silver Jews, Edith Frost…) et où l’on poursuit notre obsession pour le Velvet Underground et ses héritiers. 

PLAYLIST

The Breeders « Wait In The Car » (Wait In The Car Single – 4AD – 2017)

Iggy And The Stooges « Shake Appeal » (Raw Power – Columbia – 1973)

The Tronics « There’re Talking About Us » (Love Backed By Force – Alien Records – 1981)

Silver Jews « New Orleans » (Starlite Walker – Drag City – 1994)

Lambchop « Hickey » (I Hope You’re Sitting Down – City Slang – 1994)

Jaromil Sabor « Guilty Love Pleasures » (Marmalade Sculpture – Close Up – 2012)

Vic Chesnutt « Dodge » (Drunk – Texas Hotel – 1993)

Nodzzz « In The City (Contact Eye) »« Simple Song » (Nodzzz – What’s Your Rupture? – 2008)

Joy Division « Candidate » (Unknown Pleasures – Factory Records – 1979)

Edith Frost « Calling Over Time » (Calling Over Time – Drag City – 1997)

 

