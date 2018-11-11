Yummy // Bizarreries Folk – 60’s & Indus Part. II // 22.10.18

On continue notre voyage au sein des machines et des bruits d’usine de la musique industrielle au travers du cinéma de genre et de métal. En parallèle, on voyage dans le bizarre de la musique folk et des années 60.

PLAYLIST

Rob Zombie « Dragula » (Hellbilly Deluxe – Geffen – 1998)



Punish Yourself « Snakebiteredschmuck » (Cult Movie -Active – 2007)

Swans « Freak » (Filth – Neutral Records – 1983)

Sun City Girls « The Flower » (Torch Of The Mystics – Majora – 1990)

Animal Collective « Winters Love » (Sung Tongs – FatCat Records – 2004)

The Holy Modal Rounders « Indian War Whoop » (Indian War Whoop – ESP Disk – 1967)

The Holy Modal Rounders « Half A Mind » (The Moray Eels Eat The Holy Modal Rounders – Elektra – 1968)

Michael Hurley « Griselda » (Have Moicy! – Rounder Records – 1976)

Bonzo Dog Doo-Dah Band « The Trouser Press » (The Doughnut In Granny’s Greenhouse – Liberty – 1968)

Swans « Power For Power » (Filth – Neutral Records – 1983)

Joy Division « Atrocity Exhibition » (Closer – Factory – 1980)

