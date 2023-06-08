VICE EXPERIENCE x RADIO CAMPUS PARIS – Electrorama#10 (2023.06.08)

VICE EXPERIENCE x RADIO CAMPUS PARIS
Electrorama#10 – Mixed by DJ Vice Experience – June 2023
DESCRIPTION
10 pépites estivales entre deep chill de warm-up et acid dub techno d’after. Un mix idéal pour regarder le soleil bien droit dans les ondes ! 🌞🏝🚀
Pour tous les détails, y’a la tracklist 😉
TRACKLIST
- OVERMONO –Vermonly [XL-May2023] 🇬🇧
- SASCHA FUNKE – Forms Shapes (LAWRENCE remix) [Bpitch-2003] 🇩🇪
- FRED AGAIN – Baby again [Atlantic-2022] 🇬🇧
- OVERMONO – Is U [XL-May2023] 🇬🇧
- CELENE – Drunk And High [Planet Rhythm-June2022] 🇳🇱
- PERSONA – Game Drive (Local Suicide Remix) [Side Up Works-May2020] 🇪🇸🇩🇪🇬🇷
- OSCAR ESCAPA – Berlin Feelings [Planet Rhythm-Sept.2022] 🇪🇸🇳🇱
- DJ QU – Party People Clap (LEVON VINCENT remix) [Deconstruct-2009] 🇺🇸
- LUCA OLIVOTTO – Wheel of Fortune [Endless Music-2019] 🇮🇹
- KETTENKARUSSELL – The End [Giegling-2014] 🇩🇪
NEXT DJ SETS / PROCHAINES DATES
