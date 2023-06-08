Electrorama

EMISSIONS25 ansCultureEmissionEmissionsMixsMusiqueNon classéPlaylistRCP partyscène émergenteundergoundUndergroundunderground ParisUnderground paris

VICE EXPERIENCE x RADIO CAMPUS PARIS – Electrorama#10 (2023.06.08)

Play / pause
0:00
0:00
volume
menu
</>

 

VICE EXPERIENCE x RADIO CAMPUS PARIS

SOCIAL MEDIA: Follow Vice Experience !

www.instagram.com/viceexperience

www.facebook.com/viceexperience

New Website ! https://linktr.ee/viceexperience

 

Electrorama#10 – Mixed by DJ Vice Experience – June 2023

 

DESCRIPTION

10 pépites estivales entre deep chill de warm-up et acid dub techno d’after. Un mix idéal pour regarder le soleil bien droit dans les ondes ! 🌞🏝🚀

Pour tous les détails, y’a la tracklist 😉

 

TRACKLIST

  1. OVERMONO –Vermonly [XL-May2023] 🇬🇧
  2. SASCHA FUNKE – Forms Shapes (LAWRENCE remix) [Bpitch-2003] 🇩🇪
  3. FRED AGAIN – Baby again [Atlantic-2022] 🇬🇧
  4. OVERMONO – Is U [XL-May2023] 🇬🇧
  5. CELENE – Drunk And High [Planet Rhythm-June2022] 🇳🇱
  6. PERSONA – Game Drive (Local Suicide Remix) [Side Up Works-May2020] 🇪🇸🇩🇪🇬🇷
  7. OSCAR ESCAPA – Berlin Feelings [Planet Rhythm-Sept.2022] 🇪🇸🇳🇱
  8. DJ QU – Party People Clap (LEVON VINCENT remix) [Deconstruct-2009] 🇺🇸
  9. LUCA OLIVOTTO – Wheel of Fortune [Endless Music-2019] 🇮🇹
  10. KETTENKARUSSELL – The End [Giegling-2014] 🇩🇪

 

NEXT DJ SETS / PROCHAINES DATES

Si vous voulez venir danser “live’n’direkt“ sur un de mes sets, voici mes prochaines dates (c’est gratuit, enrichi en house music, italo/new disco et autres techno tracks, et tous les détails sont disponibles sur www.facebook.com/viceexperience/events